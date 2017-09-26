Second aquathlon for triathlon club

Newton Stewart Triathlon Club held their second aquathlon of the season at the Merrick Leisure Centre on Saturday 16th September.

There was a fantastic entry with many competitors travelling from all round the region to take part.

This dual sport event consisted of an indoor pool swim, followed by a transition outside where goggles and swim caps were hastily swapped for trainers to complete an outdoor run.

Competitors ranged from kids under eight, up to adults. Distances in the junior events were determined by the ages of the children. The adults had a choice of a novice class which was a 250m swim followed by four laps of the football pitch, or a sprint distance, a 750m swim followed by a 5km road race.

Anyone interested in joining Newton Stewart Triathlon Club please check out our Facebook page or email lucy.gurling@gmail.com

Results:

8’s and under:

Boys : 1st Carson Baird 2ND Tom Montgomery 3rd James McConnell

Girls : 1st Heather Kellock 2nd Charley Service 3rd Hazel Dempster

9-10’s

Boys : 1st Maciek Wichowski 2nd Nathaniel Higgins 3rd Lewis Murdoch

Girls : 1st Leah Brown 2nd Maddie Barr 3rd Grace Hyslop

11-12’s

Boys : 1st Alex Scott 2nd Sam Stocks 3rd Harry Barr

Girls: 1st Aimee Harkness 2nd Imogen Hannay 3rd Beth Moore

13-16’s

Boys : 1st Davie Houston

Girls : 1st Bronagh Beattie 2nd Kara Myatt 3rd Gemma Caygill

Adults Novice

Men : Ist Hugh Leslie

Women : 1st Kirsty Shaw 2nd Shona Powell 3rd Emily Nicholson

Adults Sprint

Men : 1st Ross Acklam 2nd Sam Gurling 3rd Bob Keeble

Women : 1st Jemma McNeil 2nd Fiona McElrea 3rd Chrissie Vincent.