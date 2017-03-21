Schools rugby sevens winners

Pictured above are the U16 Boys team from Castle Douglas High school who were cup winners at the Regional Rugby 7s tournament at Dumfries Rugby Club recently. Stranraer Academy U16 boys won the plate competition.

Thirty-nine teams from 13 secondary schools participated in the The annual event has grown considerably over the last three years and is now one of the biggest schools 7s tournaments in the country.

The event runs five categories: u15 & u18 for girls; u14, u16 and u18 for boys.

Each category’s teams play in group stages in the morning, then move on in the afternoon to play for either the Cup, Plate or Bowl, depending on how they finished in the group stages.

On the day, 109 matches were played with 390 pupils taking part in a minimum of five each.

This year’s event also coincided with International Women’s day who’s campaign and message of “Be Bold For Change” was made clear by our 11 strong female teams who showcased not only their own talent in Rugby but also in their attitude towards girls in contact sport and sport in general.

The event was reported on by 2 female school sport journalists [Elina Kobzar from Dumfries High School and Mackenzie Mackay from Maxwelltown High School) who also interviewed Jazmin Cain, a player/pupil and referee from Kirkcudbright Academy.

Jazmin said: “I used to think rugby was rubbish. I had no intention of getting muddy and didn’t actually fancy doing a lot of sports. Then I attended a rugby festival with my school early in S1 and everything changed. I loved it. I loved that everyone worked together, got stuck in, it was hard work and tiring, yet we all came off the pitch smiling. I hope more girls have a go. Even if it’s not rugby, just go try something. It makes you fitter, healthier and is definitely a lot of fun.”

Dumfries Saints Club president Isabel Rainy said: “Its absolutely wonderful to see so many young people here today playing rugby. I think it’s incredible how many. I’m really pleased with how good the girls are It’s a tough contact sport but these girls are every bit as good as the boys. I hope they continue to play in school and in a club near them. The sportsmanship shown throughout the tournament was exceptional.”

Councillor David Mackie, vice chairman of the Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning committee, said: “This number of pupils from so many schools taking part is tremendous. It’s very clear that this is a popular sport in our schools and its growth across the region is inspiring. It’ vital that partner organisations continue to work together to promote an active lifestyle and create sporting opportunities for our schools and young people.”

Results:

U15 Girls

Cup- Annan Academy

Plate- St Joseph’s College

U18 Girls

Cup - Annan Academy

U14 Boys

Cup- Wallace Hall Academy

Plate- Lockerbie Academy

Bowl- Annan Academy

U16 Boys

Cup- Castle Douglas High school

Plate - Stranraer Academy

Bowl- Dumfries Academy

U18 Boys

Cup - Langholm Academy

Schools participating:

Stranraer Academy, Douglas Ewart High School, Kirkcudbright Academy, Castle Douglas High School, Wallace Hall Academy, Maxwelltown High School, Dumfries Academy, Dumfries High School, St Joseph’s College, Annan Academy, Moffat Academy, Lockerbie Academy, and Langholm Academy.