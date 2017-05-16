Sailing against the wind

The weather was against them on Saturday as Stranraer Water Sports Association and Loch Ryan Sailing Club hosted an event at the Harbour Master Office as part of the National RYA Push The Boat Out Event.

They got off to a good start with light winds and overcast but as the morning went on the clouds started to build as did the wind.

With the wind an offshore S/East and rain they took the decision to call it a day at 1pm due to the safety of the public, up to then they had recorded 58 persons on the water taking part in the kayaks, paddle boarding and sailing.