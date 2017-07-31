Roads Club member rides Tour de France stage route

Bobby Marr of the Ayr Roads/Harry Fairbairn Cycling Club has joined a unique band of sportive cyclists by competing in this year’s L’Etape du Tour.

A relative newcomer to the sport, Bobby enjoys the recreational side of cycling and is a regular on club runs. He logged his first century run only a few weeks ago in preparation for one of the hardest days he will ever experience on a bike.

Bobby rode the route of this year’s 18th stage of the Tour de France, that took in the Alpine climb of the mighty Col du Vars and the Izoard. A distance of 110 miles with over 12,000 feet of climbing.

Since the early 1990’s Roads club members have participated in the iconic L’Etape du Tour, riding the same routes and mythical climbs as the professional riders of the Tour de France, albeit for one day only. Bobby can be proud to have joined this legendary group of club members.

Meanwhile the club was delighted with the news that two club records had been smashed on Sunday.

The Scottish Veterans Time Trial Association’s 30 Mile Time Trial attracted a field of eighty riders for the event staged on the Stirling Course. Alex McAllister was the sole representative of the Roads club and came away from the event with two new club records for the distance. Alex not only broke the club’s 30 Mile Time Trial veteran’s record that had stood since 1990, he broke the all time club 30 Mile TT record by nearly two minutes in a new record time of 1 hour 11 minutes for the distance. His speed for the 30 miles averaged over 25 mph.

Out of the field he finished within the top ten veterans group and took first prize in his age category.

A truly amazing performance.

The winner of the event was Douglas Watson of Icarus Racing in a time of 1:02:14.

Two evening confined time trial events took place last Thursday on the Loans course. Conditions were not the best for time trialling with a strong south westerly facing the riders on the return leg.

In the ten mile time trial, John McKie was first fastest in a time of 24:33. Other times were:

Iain Fisher 27:06 pb, John Gemmell 27:41 and Aileen Fisher 28:48.

The second event was over the 25 mile distance and was staged as a Team Time Trial, with Calum MacDonald, Alastair McGibbon, Michael Curran and Harry Brawley making up the team. The TTT was completely new to Harry and yet the foursome put up an excellent performance by clocking 54:49 minutes for the distance at an average speed of over 27 mph.

There was some good news last week from the club’s two ladies who were injured in separate accidents. Toni McIntosh who sustained the worst injuries is slowly recuperating and is hoping to get back on her bike before the end of the season. Beth Macrae has recovered well and has managed some light miles.

On Thursday one of Ayrshire’s oldest time trials will take place. The Turnberry Circuit is a handicapped event over a 28 mile distance and a very popular one with club members.