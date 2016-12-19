Rephad A win Wigtownshire primary school netball league with Belmont teams close

The Stranraer Primary School Netball League came to an exciting close on Monday 12 December at the Ryan Centre, Stranraer.

After weeks of end to end games, the title was up for grabs as play started on the last night. Every game played had an affect on the final league table.

Second place Belmont A

The league was very popular this year with 13 teams entering, including 2 new teams which is great for the league. All teams played exceptionally well and challenged each other week after week.

he final league table was very close with 1 point in difference between 3rd, 4th and 5th place.

All 13 teams who entered the league were invited to the presentation on the last week to find out who would be crowed the league winners. Firstly all teams were rewarded for their efforts and hard work over the weeks and praise was given to all teachers, coaches, parents and volunteers who have helped develop the excellent level of netball we have within our primary schools.

The league table was announced, with Rephad A crowned as our primary school netball champions. In second place was Belmont A, who chased for the top place and narrowly missing out. In third place was Belmont B.