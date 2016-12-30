Pupils rally to badminton tournament

The 2016 Machars Junior Badminton Championships got underway with the Under 15s and it was a clean sweep of gold medals for Loughran and Niamh McCarthy.

Both Loughran and Niamh took their respective singles titles, then Loughran, partnered with Thomas Scott, won the boys’ doubles and he and Niamh joined up to win the mixed doubles.

Niamh completed her hat trick by winning the girl’s doubles with partner Vanessa Ho.

The Under 18s were played with four of the younger players stepping up to next level and doing themselves proud.

Unfortunately between illness, injury and other commitments there were a few no shows on the night. Loughran once again proved his skill by taking the Under 18 singles title and also the doubles with Harry Brown.

In the girls section the older girls were just that bit too strong for our younger players and Jennifer Craig took three golds in singles, doubles with Charlie Stewart and mixed with Kyle McCrone.

Thanks to all who came along and played in the competition.

Mrs Strain of the Wigtownshire Badminton Association would like to remind pupils that the Championships are open to all.

Children do not have to attend the school Badminton Club to enter, but are required to have a reasonable level of skill and an understanding of the rules and scoring.

December also saw the turn of the primary schools with over 50 children taking part in the final evening of competition.

This competition has been running for many years and was this year run by the Council’s Active Schools and Community Sports Team.

Pupils from various primaries attended including; Creetown, Garlieston, Kirkcowan, Minnigaff, Penninghame, Port William and Wigtown.

There was some strong competition between players and thrilling rallies.

The winners from this competition will go on to Wigtownshire trials in the new year with the finalists from that event progressing to the regional competition in Dumfries in March.

Councillor Jeff Leaver said; “It is great to see such a strong turnout to the annual Machars primary badminton competition with some excellent performances in the midst of a friendly competitive atmosphere.”

Results

MACHARS BADMINTON ASSOCIATION 2016 RESULTS

Under 15 – Girls Singles

Vanessa Ho bt Anna Christie 15-4.

Kathryn Robinson bt Ellie Wadsworth 15-10

Vanessa Ho bt Libby Adams 15-8.

Niamh McCarthy bt Kathryn Robinson 15-1.

Final: Niamh McCarthy bt Vanessa Ho 15-7

Under 15 Boys Singles

Robbie Mann bt Thomas Scott 15-12.

Daniel Gorman bt Craig McCulloch 15-11

Robbie Mann bt Daniel Gorman 15-8

Final: Loughran McCarthy bt Robbie Mann 15-0

Under 15 Girls Doubles (Round Robin)

Niamh McCarthy and Vanessa Ho bt Libby Adams and Kathryn Robinson 15-8

Libby Adams and Kathryn Robinson bt Ellie Wadsworth and Anna Christie 15-10

Niamh McCarthy and Vanessa Ho bt Ellie Wadsworth and Anna Christie 15-6

Winners: Niamh McCarthy and Vanessa Ho

Under 15 Boys Doubles

Loughran McCarthy and Thomas Scott bt Robbie Mann and Craig McCulloch 15-6

Winners: Loughran McCarthy and Thomas Scott

Under 15 Mixed Doubles

Loughran McCarthy and Niamh McCarthy bt Daniel Gorman and Kathryn Robinson 15-2

Robbie Mann and Libby Adams bt Thomas Scott and Vanessa Ho 15-11

Final: Loughran and Niamh McCarthy bt Robbie Mann and Libby Adams 15-5

Under 18 - Girls Singles

Hannah Birse bt Vanessa Ho 21-19.

Niamh McCarthy bt Charlie Stewart 21-17

Ellie Mactier bt Libby Adams 21-4.

Jennifer Craig bt Vanessa Ho 21-6

Ellie Mactier bt Niamh McCarthy 21-5

Final: Jennifer Craig bt Ellie Mactier 21-7

Under 18 – Boys Singles

Kyle McCrone bt Harry Brown 21-12.

Loughran McCarthy bt Connor McCaig 21-3

Final: Loughran McCarthy bt Kyle McCrone 21-7

Under 18 Girls Doubles (Round Robin)

Niamh McCarthy and Vanessa Ho bt Hannah Birse and Libby Adams 21-15

Charlie Stewart and Jennifer Craig bt Hannah Birse and Libby Adams 21-2

Charlie Stewart and Jennifer Craig bt Niamh McCarthy and Vanessa Ho 21-12

Winners: Charlie Stewart and Jennifer Craig

Under 18 Boys Doubles

Final: Loughran McCarthy and Harry Brown bt Kyle McCrone and Connor McCaig 21-10

Under 18 Mixed Doubles

Ellie Mactier and Connor McCaig bt Charlie Stewart and Harry Brown 21-8

Jennifer Craig and Kyle McCrone bt Loughran and Niamh McCarthy 21-10

Final: Jennifer Craig and Kyle McCrone bt Ellie Mactier and Connor McCaig 21-11

Primary School Results

Mixed Doubles

1st Skye Herries and Kyle Moffatt (Creetown)

2nd Ryan Martin and Abbie Dunlop (Penninghame)

3rd Oliver Galloway and Chloe McIlrea (Port William)

Boys Doubles

1st Ryan Martin and Rory Mann (Penninghame)

2nd Kyle Moffatt and Tyler Ross (Creetown)

3rd Jake Donnelly and John Hughes (Creetown)

Girls Doubles

1st Tilly Christie and Natalie Gaw (Port William)

2nd Catherine Cleer and Abbie Dunlop (Penninghame)

3rd Chloe McIlrea and Drew Lochrie (Port William)

Boys Singles

1st Rory Mann (Penninghame)

2nd Kyle Moffatt (Creetown)

3rd Ryan Martin (Penninghame)

Girls Singles

1st Skye Herries (Creetown)

2nd Abbie Dunlop (Penninghame)

3rd Chloe McIlrea (Port William)