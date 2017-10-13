Post season presentation night for St Medan ladies

St Medan ladies held their post season presentation of trophies last Saturday at the clubhouse.

After a fun nine holes, the outgoing lady captain, Muriel Duncan, presented the trophies to the winners. The presentation was followed by a delicious buffet lunch prepared and served by Claire and Tracey. Lunch was followed by the annual general meeting which concluded Muriel’s year as captain and welcomed our new captain Marjorie Vance.

With the Anderson Trophy, left to right (back row) Sally Moore, Joyce Maitland, Pat McGill, Anne Blows. Left to right, (front row) Mary Campbell, Nita Best (Captain), Helena Fox, Vanessa Ho. (Not pictured, Lynn Allan).'

Newton Stewart Golf Club’s Ladies section held their AGM on Monday night where they celebrated a fantastic year’s golf in which they won the Wigtownshire Ladies League and the Anderson Cup in the same season.

With the league cup, pictured, left to right (back row) Sally Moore, Morag McLean, Mary Campbell, Joyce Maitland, Alison Cloy, Pat McGill. Left to right, (front row) Isobel McLelland, Pauline Cawthra, Helena Fox and Vanessa Ho. (Not pictured, Lynn Allan)

Draw for the Closing Day Gents Open which is being played on Saturday 14th October at Portpatrick GC.

8.00am J. Arnott (Stranraer) S. Whannel (N/S) R. Shaw (Wig County) 8.07am A. Currie (Dunskey) W. Milby (Wig (County) S. Stables (Wig County) 8.14am G. McCleary (Wig County) T. Kelly (Stranraer) A. Galston (Dunskey) 8.21am M. McColm (Stranraer) A. Smith (Wig County) C. Gallagher (Rowallan) 8.28am G. Meikle (Dunskey) J. McPhee (Stranraer) J. Fulton (Stranraer) 8.35am A. Wallace (Dunskey) E. Marshall (W&B)

R. McDougall (Stranraer) 8.42am A. McColm (Dunskey) C. Bell (W&B) J. Smith (W&B) 8.50am W. McCall (Dunskey) T. McCluskey (Mt Ellon) C. McDonald (Stranraer) 8.58am S. Breadon (Dunskey) P. Rae (Dunskey) N. Clanachan (Mt Ellon) 9.06am T J Gibson (Dunskey) D. Hughes S. Rae (Dunskey) 9.14am K. Hughes (N/S) S. Thompson (Southerness) R. McCreath (D&G) 9.22am J. McClymont (N/S) W. Syme (Rowallan) F. Purdie (Dunskey) 9.30am B. Welsh (Stranraer) R. McClymont (N/S) W. Brown (Rowallan) 9.38am A. McNeil (Rowallan) S. Roper (Rowallan) W. Hughes (Dunskey) 9.46am K. Hamilton (Rowallan) G. Wilson (Rowallan)

10.02am L. Wood (Southerness) J. Henderson (Stranraer) C. Reynolds (Dunskey) 10.10am D. Morrison (Southerness) A. McFarlane (Girvan) A. White (N/S) 10.18am J. Boyd (Southerness) J. Adams (Dunskey) J. Cameron (Girvan) 10.26am I. Anderson (Stirling) J. McClory (Dunskey) S. Binnie (Stranraer) 10.34am

G. Reekie (Stirling) I. Fraser (Haddington) J. White (Dunskey) 10.42am R. Hunter (Cathkin Braes) B. Currie (Overton) G. Livey (Dunskey) 10.50am G. Pick (Dunskey) J. Cloy (N/S) A. Taylor (N/S) 10.58am J. Maginess (N/S) J. Striling (N/S) S. Connoe (Malletshough) 11.06am A. Burnett (N/S) John Agnew (Troon Welbeck) S. McQueen (Loudon Gowf) 11.14am J. Agnew (Troon Welbeck) G. Wilson (Loudon Gowf) Late Entry

11.22am R. Houston (Troon Welbeck) K. Handling (Loudon Gowf) A. Carmichael (Dunskey)

11.38am I. McClymont (N/S) J G Davidson (Dunskey) B. Hamilton (Ballochmyle) 11.46am B. Porter (Dunskey)

J. Gardner (Dunskey) T. Scott (Ballochmyle) 11.54am B. Pringle (Lockerbie) A. Lightbody (Dunskey) J. Lockerbie (Powfoot) 12.02pm G. Johnson (Duddingston) Brown (Dunskey) J. Holland Snr (Ballochmyle) 12.10pm G. Radford (Dunskey) P. Corkindale (Dunskey) K. Mitchell (Ballochmyle) 12.18pm I F Campbell (Dunskey) L. Ker (St Medan) P. Strain (N/S) 12.26pm M. Brunton (Dunskey) J. Loy (Ballochmyle) B. Neill (Ballochmyle) 12.34pm E. Ing (Dunskey) J. Holland Jnr (Ballochmyle) R. Naismith (Ballochmyle) 12.42pm T. McCaulay (Dunskey) P. MacGregor(Ballochmyle) G. Strong (Ballochmyle) 12.50pm T. McKeen (Dunskey) M. McMenemy (Ballochmyle) J. MacNair (Ballochmyle) 12.58pm I. Ramsay (Ballochmyle) S. Miller (Ballochmyle) K. Johnstone (Wig County) 1.06pm A. Miller (Windyhill) J. Brennan (Dunskey) I. Johnstone (Wig County) 1.14pm J. Macbeth (Lochmaben) P. Watret (Lochmaben) I. McAnulty (Hamilton) 1.22pm R. Macbeth (Lochmaben) M. Inman (Lochmaben) A. McLachlan (Hamilton) 1.30pm C. Jardine (Lochmaben) S. Garnett (Lochmaben) R. Buglass (Lochmaben) 1.38pm I. McBeth (C/D) G. Campbell (C/D) G. Findlay (C/D) 1.46pm J. Roberts (Stranraer) R. Tobin (Dunskey) F. McLachlan (Shotts)

For all late entries and cancellations please contact the Professional Shop on 01776 810273