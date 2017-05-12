Portpatrick Dunskey’s course record broken in Pro-Am

Portpatrick Dunskey Golf Club hosted their 30th Annual Charity Pro Am on Saturday 6th May, the day was a massive success with an impressive 31 teams playing on the day.

The players were treated to spectacular weather after the early winds settled down which allowed for some great scores to be posted by the high quality field of Professionals.

The highlight of the day came when the Professional Course record of 63 which stood for 19 years was broken by Christopher Currie of Caldwell Golf Club carded a new Professional Course Record of 62, eight under par.

Currie’s card consisted of an impressive seven birdies and an eagle on the 14th hole, his round was even more impressive when he drove his tee shot on the 8th into the burn and still managed to escape with just a bogey. Playing partners of Currie said it was a delight to watch.

The winning team score on the day was a very impressive score of 118 (22 under par) by the Crown Hotel Team consisting of Craig Currie, Gareth Cole, Ali Baillie and Professional Andrew Marshall.

The Crown Hotel team managed to win with a better back nine score to that of the team sponsored by Portpatrick Post Office consisting of Gordon Davidson, Ronnie Faill, Ian Davidson and Professional Christopher Currie who also scored an impressive 118 (22 under par) finishing second. As always the most important part of the day was the money raised for the Charity Organisations which were, Dumfries and Galloway Blood Bikes and Apex U-Turn, Stranraer.

Results: Nearest the Pin; 4th – Ronnie Faill; 7th – David Shaw; 11th – Willie Torrance; 15th – Graham McKie

Amateur Longest Drive – James Caldwell; Professional Longest Drive – Jordon Brown

Team Results; 5th – 121 (-19) The Three Degrees: Derek Robinson, Greg Kyle, Brian McMekan and Professional Neil Fenwick 4th – 119 (-21) Circle Insurance: Neil Erskine, Mark Rankin, Sam Mitchell and Professional Paul McKechnie 3rd – 119 (-21) Luce Bay: Alan Lightbody, Jay Henderson, Ben Welsh and Professional Mark Hillson

2nd – 118 (-22) Still Game & A Boy: Gordon Davidson, Ronnie Faill. Ian Davidsonn and Professional Christopher Currie 1st – 118 (-22) Crown Hotel: Craig Currie, Gareth Cole, Alastair Baillie and Professional Andy Marshall

Individual Professional Results; 3rd 64 (-6) Greig Hutcheon (PLGC Inchmarlo), Paul McKechnie (Braid Hills) and Neil Fenwick (Dunbar); 2nd 63 (-7) Alastair Forsyth (Mearns Castle); 1st 62 (-8) Christopher Currie (Caldwell)