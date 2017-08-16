Port William driver homes in on Scottish Class 9 title

Rally crews from all over the country returned to Aberdeenshire for the Grampian Forest Rally on Saturday 12th August.

The event was the sixth and penultimate round of the 2017 Scottish Rally Championship.

Competing in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9, Port William based driver Fraser Wilson and co-driver Craig Wallace were among nearly 90 crews entered.

After a tough start to their rally season, Fraser and Craig achieved a strong finish at the previous event and hoped to continue that form at the Grampian.

Having been out of the car for six weeks Fraser admitted some early mistakes through the opening stage which dropped them time, finding themselves in 26th place overall.

However, they soon began to find their pace and climbed the leader-board over the next five stages, eventually finishing 18th overall and Class 9 winners.

Another good result added valuable championship points for the crew and they have all but secured the Class 9 title.

Fraser and Craig wanted to thank the whole team and their generous sponsors for their support throughout the season so far.

Sights are now set on the final rally of the season, Fraser’s local event at the Galloway Hills Rally, based in Castle Douglas on September 9th.