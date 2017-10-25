Points league winners

Stranraer & District Riding Club’s final Points League Showjumping was held recently.
The competition was held at Terally Equestrian Centre.
The full results are:
Lead Rein: sponsored by Murray Crawford Farrier
1st – Cara Jamieson & Timmy 2nd – Noah Gaw & Max
Let Loose (Ponies): sponsored by Elaine Ramsay Rosettes
1st – Sara McConnell & Venus 2nd – Erin Jamieson & Paris 3rd – Emma Drummond & Hero
Let Loose (Horses): sponsored by Elaine Ramsay Rosettes
1st – Arlene McKie & Ernie
40cm Ponies: sponsored by Whiteleys Livery
1st – Sara McConnell & Venus 2nd – Zoe McConnell & Abbie 3rd – Erin Jamieson & Paris 4th – Zoe McConnell & Tara 5th - Phoebe Gaw & Molly 6th – Emma Drummond & Hero
40cm Horses: sponsored by Whiteleys Livery
1st – Arlene McKie & Ernie 2nd – Ali Yellowlees & Minnow 3rd – Beth MacDonald & Retro Mac
Starter Stakes Ponies: sponsored by Digital 26
1st – Charlotte Gaw & Henry 2nd – Phoebe Gaw & Molly 3rd – Madison Laing & Tommy 4th – Sara McConnell & Abbie
Starter Stakes Horses: sponsored by Papa Rab’s Pizza
1st – Beth MacDonald & Retro Mac 2nd – Charlotte McDowall & Rupert 3rd – Ali Yellowlees & Minnow
Pre-Beginner Pony: sponsored by Torbet Plant Hire
1st – Charlotte Gaw & Henry 2nd – Madison Laing & Tommy
Pre-Beginner Horse: sponsored by NFU Mutual
1st – Charlotte McDowall & Rupert 2nd – Leonnie Laing & Malky 3rd – Heather Scott & Boris
Beginner Pony: sponsored by Montpelier Professional
1st – Madison Laing & Tommy 2nd – Tara Burnett & Storm 3rd – Catherine Archibald & Barley
Beginner Horse: sponsored by WBS Signs
1st – Julie Pedley & Winnie 2nd – Leonnie Laing & Malky 3rd – Leigh Vance & Santana 4th – Heather Scott & Boris
Novice Pony: sponsored by Academy Vet Centre
1st – Catherine Archibald & Barley 2nd – Tara Burnett & Storm
Novice Horse: sponsored by Terally Equestrian Centre
1st – Julie Pedley & Winnie 2nd – Jennifer-Anne McWilliam & Hi Balou 3rd – Leonnie Laing & Malky 4th – Leigh Vance & Santana
Small Intermediate Pony: sponsored by The Hansen Company
1st – Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma Lee 2nd – Tara Burnett & Storm 3rd – Catherine Archibald & Barley 4th – Charlotte Service & Foley
Small Intermediate Horse: sponsored by Daniel Makinson Photography
1st – Liz Jones & Alfie 2nd – Julie Pedley & Bay 3rd – Leigh Vance & Santana 4th – Jennifer-Anne McWilliam & Hi Balou
Intermediate Pony: sponsored by Murray Farmcare
1st – Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma Lee 2nd – Charlotte Service & Foley
Intermediate Horse: sponsored by Jet Set Saddlery & Countrywear
1st – Julie Pedley & Bay 2nd – Amy Hall & Miami Pandemonium 3rd – Liz Jones & Alfie
Open (1.05/1.10m):
1st – Amy Hall & Miami Pandemonium 2nd – Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma Lee 3rd – Julie Pedley & Bay 4th – Charlotte Service & Foley
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.