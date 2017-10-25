Search

Points league winners

Pictured being presented with awards are Liz Jones & Alfie and Leigh Vance & Santana
Stranraer & District Riding Club’s final Points League Showjumping was held recently.

The competition was held at Terally Equestrian Centre.

Pictured being presented with awards are Madison Laing & Tommy and Charlotte Gaw & Henry

The full results are:

Lead Rein: sponsored by Murray Crawford Farrier

1st – Cara Jamieson & Timmy 2nd – Noah Gaw & Max

Let Loose (Ponies): sponsored by Elaine Ramsay Rosettes

Pictured being presented with an award are Sara McConnell & Venus

1st – Sara McConnell & Venus 2nd – Erin Jamieson & Paris 3rd – Emma Drummond & Hero

Let Loose (Horses): sponsored by Elaine Ramsay Rosettes

1st – Arlene McKie & Ernie

40cm Ponies: sponsored by Whiteleys Livery

Julie Pedley & Winnie

1st – Sara McConnell & Venus 2nd – Zoe McConnell & Abbie 3rd – Erin Jamieson & Paris 4th – Zoe McConnell & Tara 5th - Phoebe Gaw & Molly 6th – Emma Drummond & Hero

40cm Horses: sponsored by Whiteleys Livery

1st – Arlene McKie & Ernie 2nd – Ali Yellowlees & Minnow 3rd – Beth MacDonald & Retro Mac

Starter Stakes Ponies: sponsored by Digital 26

Pictured being presented with aan ward are Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma Lee

1st – Charlotte Gaw & Henry 2nd – Phoebe Gaw & Molly 3rd – Madison Laing & Tommy 4th – Sara McConnell & Abbie

Starter Stakes Horses: sponsored by Papa Rab’s Pizza

1st – Beth MacDonald & Retro Mac 2nd – Charlotte McDowall & Rupert 3rd – Ali Yellowlees & Minnow

Pre-Beginner Pony: sponsored by Torbet Plant Hire

1st – Charlotte Gaw & Henry 2nd – Madison Laing & Tommy

Pre-Beginner Horse: sponsored by NFU Mutual

Pictured being presented with an award are Charlotte McDowall & Rupert

1st – Charlotte McDowall & Rupert 2nd – Leonnie Laing & Malky 3rd – Heather Scott & Boris

Beginner Pony: sponsored by Montpelier Professional

1st – Madison Laing & Tommy 2nd – Tara Burnett & Storm 3rd – Catherine Archibald & Barley

Beginner Horse: sponsored by WBS Signs

1st – Julie Pedley & Winnie 2nd – Leonnie Laing & Malky 3rd – Leigh Vance & Santana 4th – Heather Scott & Boris

Novice Pony: sponsored by Academy Vet Centre

1st – Catherine Archibald & Barley 2nd – Tara Burnett & Storm

Novice Horse: sponsored by Terally Equestrian Centre

1st – Julie Pedley & Winnie 2nd – Jennifer-Anne McWilliam & Hi Balou 3rd – Leonnie Laing & Malky 4th – Leigh Vance & Santana

Small Intermediate Pony: sponsored by The Hansen Company

1st – Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma Lee 2nd – Tara Burnett & Storm 3rd – Catherine Archibald & Barley 4th – Charlotte Service & Foley

Small Intermediate Horse: sponsored by Daniel Makinson Photography

1st – Liz Jones & Alfie 2nd – Julie Pedley & Bay 3rd – Leigh Vance & Santana 4th – Jennifer-Anne McWilliam & Hi Balou

Intermediate Pony: sponsored by Murray Farmcare

1st – Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma Lee 2nd – Charlotte Service & Foley

Intermediate Horse: sponsored by Jet Set Saddlery & Countrywear

1st – Julie Pedley & Bay 2nd – Amy Hall & Miami Pandemonium 3rd – Liz Jones & Alfie

Open (1.05/1.10m):

1st – Amy Hall & Miami Pandemonium 2nd – Izzy Miller-Smith & Emma Lee 3rd – Julie Pedley & Bay 4th – Charlotte Service & Foley

Pictured being presented with an award are Amy Hall & Miami Pandemonium

Pictured being presented with an award are Julie Pedley & Bay

