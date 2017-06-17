Pat takes the honours in club horse driving event

The South West of Scotland Horse Driving Club held another very successful driving event at The Lake District Wildlife Park, Keswick by kind permission of Mr and Mrs Graves.

The event field was situated in a beautiful area and the weather although mixed made it a good weekend. The event was sponsored by Mr and Mrs D Hodgson and David and Hazel.

The event started on Saturday afternoon with the dressage and the cone driving.

The marathon on the Sunday took the competitors on a trip round the Park tracks.

In a very tight Open class, Pat Gillan from Wigtown driving Tommy led from start to finish.

She had the best dressage test followed by a good round in the cones. On Sunday she then drove some very fast obstacle times to win the class.

In the Multiples Class Janet Glendinning driving her pair took the honours by driving consistently in all three phases with Gary Pigney second.

The Novice Class was won by San Fawcett ahead of Michael Mullany in second. In a strong field class honours went to Carol Black and Iain McKendrick who both scored 16 points. Arran Callander won the Junior class.

The Cones Challenge event was won jointly by Daphne Taylor and Pat Gillan.

Results

OPEN 1st Pat Gillan 2nd Zan Kirk 3rd John Reid 4th Drew Douglas 5th Carl Bevan 6th Barbara Paterson

MULTIPLES 1st Janet Gendinning 2nd Gary Pigney

NOVICE 1st Sam Fawcett 2nd Michael Mullany 3rd Dougie Robertson

JUNIOR 1st Arran Callander

FIELD 1st= Carol Black 1st= Iain Mckendrick 4th Steph Brumwell 5th Daphne Taylor 6th Jen Bernard 7th David Humes

Open Trophy – Pat Gillan; Novice Trophy – Sam Fawcett; Multiples Trophy – Janet Glendinning; Cones Trophy Winner – Zan Kirk; Veterans Trophy Winner – Iain McKendrick; Overall Winner – Pat Gillan