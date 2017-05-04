Narrow defeat for Douglas Ewart in Warriors semi finals

Douglas Ewart High School were narrowly defeated in their attempt to reach the Warriors rugby championship final.

More than 30 students from Douglas Ewart High School in Dumfries and Galloway got the chance to play at Scotstoun Stadium last week as they competed in the semi-final of the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship.

Represented by their three teams of S1 (boys), S2 (boys) and under-15s (girls), students were treated to a guided tour of the home of the Glasgow Warriors as well as meeting former Scotland captain and current Scottish Rugby Ambassador Alastair Kellock who offered advice and encouragement throughout the games.

Ultimately, the team were edged out for a place in the final that takes place on May 6 at Scotstoun as Balfron High School from Stirling triumphed in a tightly contested semi-final round that also saw Shawlands Academy advance into the final after their match with Wallace High School.

Designed to promote active, healthy lifestyles amongst young people across Scotland, the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship is a fundamental part of ScottishPower’s three-year sponsorship of Glasgow Warriors and its commitment to supporting grassroots sport in Scotland.

Twenty schools and 840 students have been given the chance to play competitive rugby during the second ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship which proved to be a thrilling tournament with 2400 minutes of rugby played, 1,128 tries scored and 12 player appearances in March’s quarter-final games.

Al Kellock, Scottish Rugby Ambassador, said: Douglas Ewart showcased some fantastic skills and determination today and each of the players can hold their heads up high after their efforts today.

“It’s been great to see an increase in the number of teams taking part in the second year of the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship as we continue to work to inspire the next generation of players coming through the ranks.

“We hope to see Douglas Ewart back as part of next year’s championship as well as welcoming any new entrants who have followed the competition from this year.”