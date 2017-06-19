Merrick Mavericks host annual prizegiving

Merrick Mavericks Swimming Club held their annual Club Championships on Sunday (18 June) in glorious sunshine.

The Club presented their awards to the swimmers for their hard work throughout the year, which had culminated in being Solway League Champions for 2016/17.

Retired coach, Christine McClymont, returned to present the awards to the swimmers.

Speaking after the event, Christine said “It was an honour to come back to the Club and present the awards and medals to all the swimmers. They have worked so hard this year, and I am incredibly proud of them all. The Club continues to go from strength to strength, with a record number of swimmers in the Club and so many young ones coming in.”

Head Coach Ruth McEwan was presented with a bouquet of flowers for all her help in taking over the reins.

Awards:

Female Swimmer of the Year - Ella Simpson

Male Swimmer of the Year - John Jolly

Coaches Swimmer of the Year - Grace Stanley

Committee’s Swimmer of the Year - Stephen McCormick

Special Achievement Award - Sam Stocks

Most Dedicated A Squad Swimmer - David Campion, Jacob Beaddie

Most dedicated B Squad swimmer - Grace Stanley

Most Dedicated C Squad Member - Olivia Marr, John Jolly

Most Improved Front Crawl Swimmer - Chelsea McWilliam

Most Improved Breast Stroke Swimmer - Maddie Barr

Most Improved Butterfly - James Sharp

Most Improved Back Crawl Swimmer - Chelsea McWilliam

Most Improved Individual Medley - Chelsea McWilliam

Most Improved Swimmer - Callum Beaddie

Most Improved Newcomer - Niamh McCarthy