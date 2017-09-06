Memorial trophy win for Jimmy

The Albert Emerson Memorial Trophy was held in heavy rain on 3rd September at Loch Dee.
Jimmy Costley was the winner of the event.
Newton Stewart Angling Association President Jock Galloway presented Jimmy with the trophy.
The Albert Emerson Memorial Trophy was held in heavy rain on 3rd September at Loch Dee.
Jimmy Costley was the winner of the event.
Newton Stewart Angling Association President Jock Galloway presented Jimmy with the trophy.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.