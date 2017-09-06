Search

Memorial trophy win for Jimmy

Newton Stewart Angling Association President Jock Galloway presented Jimmy with the trophy.
The Albert Emerson Memorial Trophy was held in heavy rain on 3rd September at Loch Dee.

Jimmy Costley was the winner of the event.

