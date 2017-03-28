Mavericks celebrate with retiring coach

The Merrick Mavericks Swimming Club had a surprise party for their retiring coach Mrs Christine McClymont. On the night, the club were presented with their trophy for winning the 2016/17 Solway League, which includes all the swimming clubs in Dumfries and Galloway. Christine McClymont has been coaching with the club since it was established 10 years ago.

Christine said “I am immensely proud of the Merrick Mavericks. It is a fantastic Club with a brilliant ethos and the children have been a pleasure to coach. Winning the Solway League has been the icing on the cake, and is credit to the hard work and commitment of all the swimmers. The party was a complete surprise and I am so grateful to everyone who helped organise it. It has been wonderful to see all the children, parents and coaches celebrating together. It has been a privilege to coach the Mavericks.”

David Campion, a parent of swimmers in the Club paid tribute to Christine, saying “The Club trains five times a week which takes a huge commitment from the coach and the swimmers alike. Christine has set a great example to everyone who has come through the Club over the years. She was recognised last year by the Wigtownshire Sports Awards as Coach of the Year, and it was thoroughly deserved. She will be sorely missed, and we wish her all the very best.”

The Mavericks were back training hard at 8.30am the morning after the party, with the Dumfries and Galloway Swimming Championships coming up on 22 April, at which the Merrick Mavericks have 15 swimmers eligible to swim. There are four older swimmers within the Club who have recently completed their Level 1 coaching qualification, who will help work under new Head Coach Ruth McEwan. The Club is determined to build on their Solway League success and the fantastic legacy left by Christine.