Margaret Baird quaich played at Newton Stewart

The Margaret Baird Quaich was played at a Newton Stewart Golf Club on Saturday 13th May.
The results were 1st Mary Campbell & Sally Moore - 88-25.2=62.8 2nd Morag McLean & Helena Fox - 84-21=63 3rd Nita Best & Vanessa Ho - 95-28.8=66.2 4th Pat Magill & Pauline Cawthra - 81-14.4=66.6 Magic 2s Sharon Milven & Sandra McGinn, Caroline Smith & Tricia Spinks, Evelyn McLellan & Liz Maiden, Morag McLean & Helena Fox, Mary Campbell & Sally Moore.
The Wigtown Motor Company Gents Open was held on Sunday 14th May. Over 50 golfers were tested in fantastic golfing conditions.
Results: 1st class ; 1st K Munn 67-6-61 (overall winner) 2nd C Bell 74-7-67 3rd R Herries 73-6-67
Scratch M Kyle 70
2nd class 1st S Reid 78-14-64 2nd T McCreadie 82-18-64 3rd K Hughes 83-18-65
Wigtown and Bladnoch GC would like to thank N, M&A Cluckie for their continued support of this competition.
The draw for the Newton Stewart Golf Club Black Horse Double Greensomes on 21st May 2017 has been made.
Draw: 8:30 J.Mcclymont + K.Hughes, N.Whyte + D.McGinn 8:45 J.Cloy + R.Neill, J.Stirling + 1 9:00 S.Wilson + T.Graham, C.Kirkpatcrick + J.Moore 9:15 A.Burnett + W.Mckie, S.Whannel + B.Whannel 10:00 A.White + K.Nicholson, K.Munn + I.Lehnmonth 10:15 I.Fraser + A.Strain, D.Mckay + L.Irvine 10:30 B.Cluckie + 1, G.Coulter + I.Johnstone 11:00 M.Soriani + S.Funfey 12:30 G.Banka + R.Hughan Snr, S.Davidson + D.Irvine 1:30 C.Benniwith + A.Greenhill 2:00 H.Hughes + P.Hughes, C.Mcwilliam Snr + W.Orr Jnr
Draw for the Anderson Trophy, to be played at Wigotwnshire County Golf Club on Saturday, May 20:
1.30PM K MCWILLIAM & C MCINTOSH (CTY), A SMITH & S PRENTICE (STR)
1.40PM D GUNBY & M MCCULLOCH (W&B), H FOX & J MAITLAND(N/S)
1.50PM J BRENNAN & E GERRARD (DUN), M MORTON & L MCMIKEN (ST MED)
2.00PM P MCKINSTRY & A HARDIE (CTY), H SMITH, D ROBINSON (ST MED)
2.10PM N LAMMIE & J WRIGHT (STR), B HILLMAN & E LINDSAY (ST MED)
2.20PM G DEWAR & C BURRETT (DUN), C STRAIN & S MCGINN (W&B)
2.30PM S TIPTON & T SPINKS (CTY), S MILVEN & M CLUCKIE (W & B)
2.40PM L ALLAN & S MOORE (N/S), H HAMILTON & I FORREST (STR)
2.50PM M CAMPBELL & N BEST (N/S), E MCKILLOP & A GRAHAM (ST MED)
3.00PM V GIBBONS & J ANDERSON (DUN), N SIMPSON & S BELL (W&B)
3.10PM G ROBSON & J KIRKLAND (CTY), P MAGILL & V HO (N/S)
3.20PM J HART & S GREENHORN (STR), E LEGGAT & A GARDNER (DUN)