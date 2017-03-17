Search

Ladies opening day Tri-Am at Portpatrick

The changes will help speed up pace of play and also eliminate some current penalties.

The changes will help speed up pace of play and also eliminate some current penalties.

0
Have your say

Ladies Opening Day Tri-Am at Portpatrick Golf Club; Sunday 19th March 2017

11:00 M. McLean A. McClymont A. Wilson; 11:10; G. Dewar G. Brown L. Copeland; 11:20 V. Gibbons M. McAlpine E. Leggatt; 11:30 A. Smith H. Hamilton C. Brown; 11:40 S. Townsley F. Allison L. Robertson; 11:50 J. Wright J. Hart S. Greenhorn; 12:00 I. Watson A. Hiddleston H. Austin; 12:10 S. King L. Kane G. Rowlinson; 12:20 D. McDonald L. Douglas J. McClure; 12:30 F. MacGregor L. Jack TBC; 12:40 P. Magill A. Collings V. McLean; 12:50 F. McCall K. McWilliam C. McIntosh; 13:00 J. Edmunds B. Niven TBC; 13:10 S. Bell C. Strain H. Fox

Please contact the Professional Shop on 01776 810273 for all late entries and cancellations.