Kirkinner pair win opening tournament

The Sorbie Open Pairs, the opening pairs tournament of the Wigtownshire bowling season was won by Davie Cluckie and Arthur Rennie from Kirkinner.

Garlieston bowlers Paul Turner and Michelle Crichton were runners-up in a competitive final.

Sorbie Green President, Michael McGuinness, said: “We had a cracking day of dry and sunny weather, and the tournament was played in the usual friendly and good natured spirit. I’d like to thank all the Sorbie Green members who helped on the day.

“A few members worked very hard, and the teas were the usual high standard. Thanks also to the members of other local bowling clubs for supporting the event. May I give a special mention to Andrew Broll and Davie Keith (Decorators) and Gary Huxtable (Galloway Plumbing Services) for sponsoring the event, and for their continued support of Sorbie Bowling Club.”

The Isle of Whithorn bowling club will hold its annual charity tournament on Saturday 3rd June. All contestants should be at the green for a 1pm start, the tournament winners shall choose this year’s charity.