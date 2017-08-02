Juniors brave the elements

Wigtown Community Festival Junior Golf Competition was held at Wigtown and Bladnoch Golf Club on Thursday 27th July. Five boys braved the wet weather and due to the conditions, the competition was held over 9 holes. The results were as follows: 1st Jamie Smith 49 - 14.5 = 34.5; 2nd Aaron Milven 53 - 14.5 = 38.5; 3rd Adam MacDonald 53 - 14 = 39.

Pictured from left to right are Ben MacDonald, Aaron Milven, Jamie Smith, Adam MacDonald and John Sproat.