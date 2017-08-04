Junior open competition held at Wigtown and Bladnoch club

Wigtown and Bladnoch Junior Open Golf competition, kindly sponsored by Robin’s Joinery Services, took place on Friday 28th July.
A total of 13 boys took part in the competition, held over 18 holes.
The results are as follows: 1st J Sproat 90 - 29 = 61 (bih); 2nd A Milven 90 - 29 = 61;
3rd F Hare 87 - 21 = 66; Scratch D Hastings 76 -14 = 62
Ladies open - Wallace Rosebowl, Kirkcudbright golf club
Played 29/07/17
Winner- Hilary Austin Kbt 97(28)69
Silver- 1st Lynn Kane Kbt 90(20)70, 2nd Margaret Stryjeski Kbt 86(15)71, 3rd Susan King Kbt 91(19)72, 4th Lynda Robertson dfs/county 84(12)72,
Scratch - Addi Shamash 76(4)72
Bronze- 1st and winner of Memorial Rosebowl Margaret Allan Kbt 98(28)70, 2nd Mary Robertson Kbt 94(24)71, 3rd Annette Beaton Kbt 98(23)75, 4th LColqhoun gatehouse 102(25)77, 5th E Ballard c/d 100(22)78,
2s - L Colquhoun gatehouse and C Dodds Kbt at 6th, C Edward Powfoot at 9th, J Mattison Kbt at 13th
Kirkcudbright Golf Club
Played 01/08/17 Margaret Allan Stableford round one
Winner- Hilary Austin 39pts(27)
Silver-1st Gillian Rowlinson 36pts(20), 2nd Margaret Locke 35pts(10), 3rd Margaret Stryjewski 35(15).
Bronze- 1st Mary Robertson 32pts(24), 2nd Margaret Allan 30pts(27), 3rd Myra Dodds 28pts(33).
The draw for the Wigtownshire Foursomes tournament being held at Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club this Saturday the 5th August.
8.30 A McColm & J Gibson (D) S & B Whannal (NS) 8.45 A Wallace & S Braedon (D) R Shaw & S Stables (C)
9.00 A Lowe & S Mitchell (D) J McClymont & K Hughes (NS)
9.15 G Radford & J Brennan (D) D Cluckie & E Marshall
10.00 J Telfer & B Cluckie (W&B) J Bell & B McKeand (StM)
10.15 R McHarg & S Kingston (W&B) S Hughes (jnr) & I Bell (StM)
11.45 J Brodie (jnr) & H Hughes (NS) D McLelland & T Kiltie (StM)
12.00 D Drysdale & T Bark (W&B) S Hughes (snr) & S Walker (StM)
1.00 K Nicholson & N Whyte
1.30 B Hughan & C Kirkpatrick, T Simpson & W Neil (W&B)
1.45 G Banka & J Moore; R & C Fiskin (W&B)
2.00 J Smith & C Bell, D McClymont & A Johnstone (NS)
St Medan Golf Club
Draw for the Wigtownshire Ladies Rosebowl, to be played on Saturday, August 5:
11.30 - J Kirkland and A Joyce; M Duncan and J Duncan
11.40 - H Hamilton and A Smith; E McLellan and S Prentice
11.50 - S Bell and C Strain; N Lammie and W Lyon
12.00 - M McLean and M Campbell; H Smith and E McKillop
12.10 - A Cloy and V Ho; J Hart and J Wright
12.20 - A Graham and D Robinson; P Cawthra and N Best
12.30 - K Ambler and E Lindsay; C Cannon and D Gunby
12.40 - J Edmonds and B Niven; P McGill and S Moore
12.30 - J maitland nad A Blows, M Morton and L McMiken
Late entries very welcome. Phone Linda on 07778564112.
Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club
Results of the Briars Engravers Mixed Greensome played on July 29:
1, S Bell & S Kingston 78-11-67; 2, J Camerson & B Porter 81-12-69; 3, S & D McGinn 79-9.8-69.2
Scratch J Hart & J Smith 77.
