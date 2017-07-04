Judo champion inspires local athletes

On Wednesday 28th June the Douglas Ewart High School welcomed Commonwealth Judo Gold Medallist Kimberley Renick.

Her visit was organised by Sports for Champions and involved the pupils completng a physical challenge and Kimberley delivering an inspiring presenta)on on her journey, its challenges and rewards as an athlete.

The S2 & S3 pupils collected sponsors for their physical challenge. An amazing amount of money was raised by the pupils. £1,100.20 in total.

This will be split between the school and Sports for Champions, which provides financial support for athletes who are unsponsored.

This gives them the chance to fulfil their dreams to compete at an Olympic games.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Very well done to all the pupils involved and many thanks to Kimberley for her visit which gave pupils an insight into the dedication, commitment and determination needed to realise your dreams.”