Jock is Wyllie Cup winner

Newton Stewart Angling Association members fished for the Wyllie Cup on Sunday.
Club president Jock Galloway won the competition held at a sunny Loch Kirriereoch with 7 fish.
Committee member Julie Peck presented Jock with the trophy.
Newton Stewart Angling Association members fished for the Wyllie Cup on Sunday.
Club president Jock Galloway won the competition held at a sunny Loch Kirriereoch with 7 fish.
Committee member Julie Peck presented Jock with the trophy.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.