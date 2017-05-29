Search

Jock is Wyllie Cup winner

Committee member Julie Peck presented Jock with the trophy.

Newton Stewart Angling Association members fished for the Wyllie Cup on Sunday.

Club president Jock Galloway won the competition held at a sunny Loch Kirriereoch with 7 fish.

