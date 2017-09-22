Hundreds of pupils take part in mini triathlon events

Around 400 pupils from 17 local schools took part in the Stewartry Area Mini Triathlon on 15 September and more than 1000 pupils from local schools and learning centres took part in the Wigtown Area Mini Triathlon on 11 and 12 September.

Pupils completed a swim, bike/scooter ride, and a run, at Kirkcudbright Pool and in the grounds of Kirkcudbright Academy. Each participant was presented with a medal and goody bag.

Pupils from P5 to S2 completed a swim, bike/scooter ride, and a run, at Stranraer Academy on Monday and Douglas Ewart High School on Tuesday. Wigtownshire saw the return of the mini have a go triathlon event to Stranraer academy on Monday 11th September and for the first time at newton Stewart on Tuesday the 12th September.

The event was funded by the Hollywood Trust and delivered in partnership with the Council, British triathlon, Scottish Triathlon and the Triathlon Trust, which provides staff and equipment to enable all to take part, regardless of ability.

Organisers thanked Kirkcudbright Pool, Kirkcudbright Academy, the Squash Club, and Galloway Cricket Club, for providing facilities and volunteer helpers to make the event possible.

The day was also supported by secondary schools sports leaders, the Council’s Active Schools, YMCA, Newton Stewart Triathlon club, and other volunteers.

Those who took part should look out for the Triathlon Club in Kirkcudbright starting up soon.

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning [CYPLL] committee, said: “The mini-triathlon events are non-competitive and all about taking part.

“The children gain a great sense of achievement by completing the swim, cycle and run. With adaptations for all abilities and fitness levels, the event was very inclusive and met our Council’s priorities of providing the best start for all our children and being inclusive.”

Councillor Ros Surtees, vice chair, said: “Physical Activity is vital in developing a healthier, smarter, stronger Scotland. Events such as this are a great opportunity for young people to try new activities and, hopefully, encourage ongoing participation. Every child who comes along has the opportunity to experience a fantastic sporting event and receive a medal for completing the course.”