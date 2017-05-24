Great turnout for triathlon club aquathon event

On Saturday 20th May Newton Stewart Triathlon Club hosted their Aquathlon at the Merrick Leisure Centre.

Sixty-five budding athletes of all ages participated in this family friendly event.

Competitors were cheered on by a supportive crowd as they swam in the indoor pool then raced outside to hastily put their trainers on to complete the running section in lovely sunshine.

Distances for the swim and run depended on ages of the children on the day and adults had a choice of a 250m swim with a four lap run of the park or a 500m or 750m swim followed by a 5km road run.

This was a great event with a friendly, supportive atmosphere. Newton Stewart Triathlon Club are hosting their next aquathlon on Saturday 16th September. For information regarding the club please email info@nstri.co.uk or visit our facebook page.

Results:

Under 8 girls : 1st Charley Service 2nd Hazel Dempster 3rd Isla McConnell; Under 8 boys : 1st Zach Barbour 2nd Nathaniel Higgins 3rd Carson Baird; 9-10 boys : 1st Maciek Wichowski 2nd Thomas Simpson 3rd Rory McMiken; 9-10 girls : 1st Tilly Christie 2nd Maddie Barr 3rd Grace Hyslop; 11-12 boys : 1st Harry Barr 2nd Max Williams 3rd Isaac Goodare; 11-12 girls : 1st Ella Simpson 2nd Flora Kennedy 3rd Chloe McElrea; 13-16 boys : 1st Sam Gurling 2nd Ruairi Beattie 3rd Ezra Goodare; 23-16 girls : 1st Ava Simpson 2nd Bronagh Beattie 3rd Kara Myatt

Novice adult male : 1st Matthew Sullivan; Novice adult female : 1st Rebecca Bryson 2nd Ailsa Morris 3rd Ellie Goodare

500m swim 5km run male : 1st Stephen Gurling 2nd Andy Sharples

750m swim 5km run male : 1st David Stitt 2nd Hubi Stachnio 3rd David Hunter; female : 1st Jemma McNeill 2nd Rachel Christie 3rd Frances Butler