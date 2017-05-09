Great turnout at annual charity show

The Dumfries & Galloway branch of the British Horse Society held their annual charity show at Barstobrick in glorious sunshine.

There was a great turnout of competitors, many bringing out young stock and new combinations for their first experience of showing.

The event was raising funds for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance.

The judges were Pippa Broatch, Jackie Irving and Lilian Cloy with stewards Kelly Telfer and Shona Morton who had a busy day with some classes attracting 15 or more competitors.

The In Hand Championship was won by the Coloured class winner Last Chance, owned by Kelly Telfer and shown by Eden McCulloch. Reserve In Hand Champion was Mountain & Moorland winner Suzie shown by Chloe McAdam.

The Ridden Championship was won by Lead Rein winner Tyssul Kareena and Lexi Scott. Reserve Ridden Champion was Novice Horse winner Holly Marsh Martini and Karolina Szafer.

Judges Jackie Irving and Lilian Cloy came together to judge the Supreme Championship and selected Tyssul Kareena and Lexi Scott as their Supreme Champion with Last Chance and Eden McCulloch as Reserve Supreme.

The next event will be a demo evening with Gemma Pearson at Barstobrick on Thursday 25th May.

Class 1A - Yearling sponsored by Valleyfield Equestrian.; 1st Donald Smith and Sudoka; 2nd Samantha Wilson and Screel Skylark; 3rd Anne Plummer and Doonhamer Ivanhoe; 4th Amie Dodds and Chameral Captain Levi; 5th Brady Maxwell and Cilla; 6th Linzi Crichton and Terregles Tonto; Best Turned Out - Amie Dodds and Chameral Captain Levi.

Class 1B - 2 & 3 year old sponsored by The Stewartry Veterinary Centre Ltd; 1st Charlotte McDowall and Carnells Risky Cruisader; 2nd Hannah Burns and Illusion Maker; 3rd Kate Campbell and Shingletons Christopher Robin; Best Turned Out - Kate Campbell and Shingletons Christopher Robin.

Class 2 - Hunter / Sports sponsored by James Smith Fencing Ltd.; 1st Karen Miller and Fauna Silver Whorl; 2nd Charlotte McDowall and Carnells Risky Cruisader; 3rd Fern Carey and Las Vegas; 4th Donald Smith and Rough Diamond; 5th Jessica McMasters and Amber; 6th Kerry Fair and Rocco; Best Turned Out - Karen Miller and Faula Silver Whorl.

Class 3 - Cob sponsored by Fiona Brown Garden Services; 1st and winner of Remus Memorial Salver - Elaine Dougan and Trainriggs Annie; 2nd Lynn More and Will I Am; 3rd Lauren Clark and Llyfni Unben; 4th Carrie-Ann Howat and Summer Storm; 5th Hannah Cheung and Nympsfield Maverick; 6th Elaine McCubbin and Jack; Best Turned Out - Alex Smith and Steven (Owner: Clair Hinds).

Class 4 - Coloured sponsored by Shelley Hughes - QT Business Solutions; 1st Eden McCulloch and Last Chance (Owner: Kelly Telfer); 2nd Carrie-Ann Howat and Summer Storm; 3rd Carol Higgins and She’s Mine; 4th Jacqueline Paterson and Ribbons; 5th Pamela Sloan and Faymore Idaho; 6th Elaine Dougan and Trainriggs Annie; Best Turned Out: Lynn More and Will I Am.

Class 5 - Shetland sponsored by Baysthwaite Gun Dogs at Stud; 1st Erin Houston and Stobhouse Ross; 2nd Anne Plummer and Doonhamer Ivanhoe; 3rd Jessica McMasters and Doonhamer Velvet; Best Turned Out - Jessica McMasters and Doonhamer Velvet.

Class 6 - Mountain & Moorland sponsored by Tarff Valley; 1st Chloe McAdam and Suzie; 2nd Erin Hogg and Storm; 3rd Samantha Wilson and Screel Skylark; 4th Lynn McConnel and Roandale Jim Mac; 5th Ruth Grierson and Kallistalodge Miss Marvelous; 6th Samantha Wilson and Celandine; Best Turned Out - Chloe McAdam and Suzie.

Class 7 - Veteran sponsored by Elaine Murdoch Animal Communicaton and Healing; 1st Evie Smallwood and Robbie; 2nd Eden McConnell and Socks; 3rd Emma Foley and Wee Max; 4th Molly McCubbin and Fizz; 5th Jessica McCulloch and Falcon of Glenrcee; 6th Elaine Caig and Domino; Best Turned Out - Eden McConnell and Socks.

Class 8 - Young Handlers sponsored by Sloans Hair & Beauty; 1st Evie Smallwood and Stobhouse Ross; 2nd Lexi Scott and Tyssul Kareena; 3rd Ava Drummond and Wellbank GG; 4th Harriet Brooks and Sam; 5th Kitty Brooks and Freddy; Best Turned Out - Lexi Scott and Tyssul Kareena.

IN HAND CHAMPIONSHIP SPONSORED BY Queenshill Country Cottages; In Hand Champion - Eden McCulloch and Kelly Telfer’s Last Chance; Reserve - Chloe McAdam and Suzie.

Class 10 - Lead Rein Pony sponsored bt C.S. McKerlie Electrical Contractors; 1st Lexi Scott and Tyssul Kareena; 2nd Isla Smith and Calderberry Raider; 3rd Ava Drummond and Wellbank GG; 4th Lucy Smith and Robbie; 5th Jake McCubbin and Fizz; 6th Kaylin Crawford and Sandford Minstrel; Best Turned Out - Lexi Scott and Tyssul Kareena.

Class 11 - First Ridden sponsored by Murray Farmcare; 1st and Best Turned Out - Molly McCubbin and Fizz.

Class 12 - Novice Pony sponsored by Dunmuir Veterinary Group; 1st Eden McConnell and Socks; 2nd Sue Forrest and Mitch of Dykes; 3rd Eden McCulloch and Judy Fairburn’s Foxtrot Juliet; 4th Jill Widdop and Enigmatic Secret; Best Turned Out - Eden McConnell and Socks.

Class 13 - Novice Horse sponsored by NFU Mutual Castle Douglas; 1st Karolina Szafer and Holly Marsh Martini; 2nd Pamela Sloan and Faymore Idaho; 3rd Lyndsy Hunter and Hunter’s Lochhll Folly; 4th Jenny Fleming and Jazzy; 5th Georgia Francis and Jack; Best Turned Out - Pamela Sloan and Faymore Idaho.

Best Turned Out prizes sponsored by NAF

RIDDEN CHAMPIONSHIP SPONSORED BY Jet Set Equestrian; Ridden Champion - Lexi Scott and Tyssul Kareena; Reserve Ridden Champion - Karolina Szafer and Holly Marsh Martini; SUPREME CHAMPIONSHIP SPONSORED BY Robinsons Equestrian and Westgate EFI; SUPREME CHAMPION - Lexi Scott and Tyssul Kareena; RESERVE SUPREME CHAMPION - Eden McCulloch and Kelly Telfer’s Last Chance