Great team spirit shown by amateur club at annual meet

Dumfries Amateur Swimming Club hosted its annual advent open meet in Bellshill.

The team includes Davie Houston from Upper Nithsdale, Stephen Dale-Sunley from Kirkcudbright and Spencer Bullivant, Lewis McLeod, Kalle Hoad, Cameron Allison, Rachael Beswick and Lauren Anderson from Stranraer.

The club also got a lot of positive feedback about how well the meet was ran and how welcoming the club was as a host, providing good Christmas hats and spot prizes to the swimmers to get into the festive spirit.

Sharon Eccleston said: “There were 34 swimmers in total attending the meet from DASC and thdy achieved a total 34 medals, 13 Gold, 10 Silver and 11 Bronze which is a huge effort, especially as the junior and national squads had to pick swims that they don’t do normally. But they showed great team spirit.”