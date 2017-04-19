Galloway branch pony club members enjoy an Easter Ride Out with a great team of helpers!

Galloway Branch of the Pony Club held an Easter Ride Out on Saturday 15th April with nine members meeting at Blairbuy Farm and setting off in two groups.

They followed a circular route past Monreith House through lovely woods, paths and some road work too. Past member Kerrin Forsyth joined in for the afternoon which was bright and sunny but really quite cold.

Finished!

Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the ride out and were ready for some cake on their return.

Thank you to Mr & Mrs McMaster (Jock & Alison) for allowing us to park in their steading and to all the mums who marshalled the route, you were a great team.

There are lots of activities planned for Galloway’s members with the usual rallies, training, competitions and camp being organised for the next few months. Entries are now being taken for The Open Show on Sunday 28th May at Bladnoch Park. There are classes to suit all; Turn Out, In-Hand, Ridden, Showing and a fantastic Working Hunter course built by Charlotte Armstrong. Proceeds from the fun dog show will go to D&G Blood Bikes. The ladies of NSRFC will be again providing the catering so please feel free to pop down for a watch and a bite to eat.