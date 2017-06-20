Funding boosts work of wheelchair tennis coach

Stewartry Wheelchair Tennis coach Keith Thom has been provided with valuable support from the Winifred Ann Kennedy Trust.

The funding will assist in Keith’s role as a coach for wheelchair tennis in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Trust has provided the well known Dalbeattie Coach with funds to improve and renovate his specialist tennis chair to enable him to continue in this valued role in the area.

Keith, who lost a leg to cancer in 2009 and since then has funded himself to become a level 2 UKCC/LTA accredited coach required funding to ensure that his tennis chair was fit for purpose and allow him to better perform this role.

Keith said: “I want to encourage other disabled adults and children into the sport locally and having the chair renovated and brought up to standard will enhance the experience for others rather than them having to use their day chairs which are not suited to this type of activity.

“I am delighted that the Trust have seen fit to support me thereby allowing me to continue to promote and coach Wheelchair Tennis throughout the region.”

Michael Coutts, Chairman of the Winifred Ann Kennedy Trust said that the Trust were delighted to provide financial assistance to Keith to assist him in his promotion and coaching of the sport of tennis in Dumfries and Galloway and wished him all success in this role.