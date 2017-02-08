Full on fast competition for amateur swimmers sure shakes out those January blues

A group of swimmers from Dumfries Amateur Swim Club (DASC) travelled to Sunderland last month for the first long course meet of the season. A full on fast competition certainly shook up the January blues resulting in a number of pb’s and medals.

Robyn Anderson, Niamh Green, Cameron Allison, Stephen Dale-Sunley, Cameron Gordon and Bryce Proctor were among the medal winners collecting 15 between them. Bryce taking the lions share, six in total.

Coach Phil Stewart said: “These swimmers are a credit to the club. They are an excellent team who support each other.”

He was also impressed with how swimmers approached events, their technique and how they were all willing to take on feedback post-race. “Throughout the weekend they maintained their discipline with the right attitude towards all aspects of the meet both in and out of the pool,” added Phil.

The 50m pool was crammed with spectators and the heat like a perpetual sauna but a fantastic exciting atmosphere none the less! Thanks goes to Phil for stepping in for head coach Anthony Ryan, Team manager Hazel Hastings and husband Ben for their support and to the parents who made the journey.