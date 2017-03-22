First showjumping of the season at Terally

Stranraer & District Riding Club’s first showjumping event of the season got off to a very enjoyable start at Terally Equestrian Centre.

Thanks to judges Louise and Kate Griffiths and course designer Gael Gaw along with Marie, Susan, Abbie and Kirsteen who all helped on the day.

Some of the Top Score 60 cm Juniors winners.

Thanks also to the course builders who turned out on Saturday evening - Gael, Phoebe, Charlotte, Joss, Emma, Sally, Julie, Gill, Sandy, Angela, Shirley and Bobby.

The next competition will be showjumping on 23rd April at Terally.

Results

Lead Rein - Top Score; 1st Noah Gaw and Max; 2nd Sally Drummond and Pixie.

Top Score 75 cm Juniors winners.

Let Loose - Top Score; 1st Phoebe Gaw and Molly; 2nd Madison Laing and Tommy; 3rd Emma Drummond and Hero.

Run and Ride; 1st Charlotte Gaw and Henry; 2nd Phoebe Gaw and Molly; 3rd Emma Drummond and Hero; 4th Sally Drummond and Pixie.

Top Score - 45cm; 1st Charlotte Gaw and Henry; 2nd Abbie Ribbens and Bliss; 3rd Madison Laing and Tommy; 4th Carla Simpson and Barnaby.

Top Score - 60 cm - Juniors; 1st Abbie Ribbens and Bliss; 2nd Leigh Vance and Santana; 3rd Madison Laing and Tommy.

Some of the Scurry 80 cm Juniors Winners.

Top Score - 60 cm - Seniors; 1st Sheila McConnell and Anna; 2nd Kate Griffiths and Gala Day; 3rd Katie Pettingale and Dee; 4th Heather Scott and Boris.

Top Score - 75 cm - Juniors; 1st Leigh Vance and Santana; 2nd Erin Thompson and Damien; 3rd Madison Laing and Tommy; 4th Catherine Archibald and Barley.

Top Score - 75 cm - Seniors; 1st Julie Pedley and Winnie; 2nd Sheila McConnell and Anna; 3rd Kate Griffiths and Gala Day; 4th Heather Scott and Boris.

Scurry - 80 cm - Juniors; 1st Robyn Simpson and Barnaby; 2nd Catherine Archibald and Barley; 3rd Leigh Vance and Santana; 4th Erin Thompson and Damien.

Scurry - 80 cm - Seniors; 1st Julie Pedley and Winnie.

Top Score - 90 cm; 1st Robyn Simpson and Barnaby; 2nd Julie Pedley and Hootch.