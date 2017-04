First league showjumping

Machars Riding Club held their first league jumping show event of the 2017 season at Carty Port Equestrian on Sunday In glorious weather.

Classes were well supported with familiar faces as well as some new competitors coming forward. Our next show jumping show is on 22nd April. All are welcome.

Results: Ponies; Lead rein 1st Cara Jamieson and Timmy 2nd Noah Gaw and Max 3rd Grace Drinkall and Star; Wibbly Wobbly; 1st Jack McConnell and DeDe 2nd Zoe McConnell and DeDe 3rd Marion Goad and Archie 4th Erin Jamieson and Paris 5th Megan McIlwraith and Heather; 40cm; 1st Phoebe Gaw and Molly 2nd Carla Mcneillie and Barnaby 3rd Marion Goad and Archie 4th Zoe McConnell and DeDe 5th Lilian Goad and Prince 6th Jack McConnell and DeDe; 50cm; 1st Charlotte Gaw and Henry 2nd Phoebe Gaw and Molly 3rd Lilian Gaw and Prince; 60cm; 1st Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot 2nd Lyndsey Stewart and Jo 3rd Edith Goad and Archie 4th Charlotte Gaw and Henry; 70cm; 1st Jodie Stewart and Blaze 2nd Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot

80cm; 1st Rhona Baillie and Connie 2nd Lyndsay Stewart and Lady 3rd Robyn Mcneillie and Barnaby 4th Jodie Stewart and Blaze; 90cm; 1st Ruby McCornick and Shadow 2nd Jodie Stewart and Blaze 3rd Isla Campbell and Maginty 4th Rhona Baillie and Connie 5th Carla Campbell and Daisy 6th Izzy Miller Smith and Emma Lee; 1M; 1st Caitlin Jolly and Finn 2nd Carla Campbell and Daisy 3rd Izzy Miller Smith and Emma Lee 4th Emma McCornick and Tilly 5th Jade Stewart and Holly 6th Isla Campbell and Maginty

1.10M; 1st Caitlin Jolly and Finn 2nd Iona Campbell and Murphy 3rd Izzy Miller Smith and Emma Lee 4th Jade Stewart and Holly

Horses; 70cm; 1st Donald Beaton and Celtic Storm 2nd Amy Alexander and Lady 3rd Katy Jones and Miami Cracker Jack; 80cm; 1st Leona Wallace and Saffy 2nd Isla Forsyth and Maverick 3rd Rachel Baillie and Miami George 4th Katy Jones and Miami Cracker Jack 5th Donald Beaton and Celtic Storm 6th Amy Alexander and Lady

90cm; 1st Kerrin Forsyth and Twice Shy 2nd Isla Forsyth and Maverick 3rd Caitlin Jolly and Rory 4th Lorna Wilson and Silvannah 5th Katy Jones and Miami Galaxy 6th Rachel Baillie and Miami George

1M; 1st Arlene McNabney and Earl of Eaghan 2nd Bryony Mcgaw and Flinn 3rd Arlene McNabney and Dancing Caverlier 4th Lorna Wilson and Silvannah 5th Katy Jones and Miami Galaxy 6th Caitlin Jolly and Rory

1.10M; 1st Arlene McNabney and Dancing Caverlier 2nd Arlene McNabney and Earl of Eaghan