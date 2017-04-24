Search

First jack at Wigtown

Grace Crichton throws the first jack opening the bowling green in Wigtown,

Wigtown Bowling Club held its opening day in pleasant sunshine on Saturday.

Grace Crichton threw the first jack opening the bowling green in Wigtown.

Pictured above is Grace with President Douglas Bark and the members of Wigtown Bowling Club.