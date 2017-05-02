First dressage league show for Machars club

Machars Riding Club held there first dressage league show of the 2017 season on Sunday.
There was a big turnout of competitors at a sunny but windy Carty Port.
Thank you to Sean OHagan for hosting and special thanks to the judge for the day Katie Kirk, scribes Jane Ramsey and Roseanne Service and scorer Wilma McDonald.
Also many thanks to Jasmine Maxwell for helping with the reading test and gates. Our next dressage show will be 21st May, all are welcome.
Results
Class 1 Intro B Beginners Sponsored by Marr Financial Services
1st Sara McConnell and Petra
2nd Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chole
3rd Niamh Heron and Popcorn
4th Sara McConnell and Aby
5th Emma Atcheson and Popcorn
Class 2 Intro B Sponsored but Marr Financial Services
Juniors
1st Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie
2nd Zoe McConnell and Venus
3rd Emma Ramsey and Tootsie
Seniors
1st Katie McDonald and Ellie
2nd Darcie Spencer and Macy
3rd Clair Hinds and Steven
4th Hannah Burns and Haughmond Midnite at Last
Class 3
Prelim 1 Sponsored by Murray Farmcare
Juniors
1st Beth McDonald and Miami Rhu
2nd Molly McCubbin and Fizz
3rd Finn McMiken and Welshie
4thFinn McMiken and Charlie
5th Isla Forsyth and Maverick
6th Zoe McConnell and Venus
7th Carolyn Fisher and Seaton
Seniors
1st Katie McDonald and Ellie
2nd Kerrin Forsyth and Shy
3rd Hannah Burns and Jazz
4th Mollie Miller Smith and Casper
Class 4 Novice 24 Sponored by Tarff Valley
Juniors
1st Finn McMiken and Welshie
Seniors
1st Sylvia Ackers and Sydney 2000
2nd Jean Tidswell and Star
3rd Kerrin Forsyth and Shy
4th Mollie Miller Smith and Casper
Class 5
Elementry 44 Sponored by Denjie Horse Feeds
Seniors
1st Jean Tidswell and Star
2nd Sylvia Ackers and Sydney 2000