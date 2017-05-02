First dressage league show for Machars club

Machars Riding Club held there first dressage league show of the 2017 season on Sunday.

There was a big turnout of competitors at a sunny but windy Carty Port.

Thank you to Sean OHagan for hosting and special thanks to the judge for the day Katie Kirk, scribes Jane Ramsey and Roseanne Service and scorer Wilma McDonald.

Also many thanks to Jasmine Maxwell for helping with the reading test and gates. Our next dressage show will be 21st May, all are welcome.

Results

Class 1 Intro B Beginners Sponsored by Marr Financial Services

1st Sara McConnell and Petra

2nd Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chole

3rd Niamh Heron and Popcorn

4th Sara McConnell and Aby

5th Emma Atcheson and Popcorn

Class 2 Intro B Sponsored but Marr Financial Services

Juniors

1st Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie

2nd Zoe McConnell and Venus

3rd Emma Ramsey and Tootsie

Seniors

1st Katie McDonald and Ellie

2nd Darcie Spencer and Macy

3rd Clair Hinds and Steven

4th Hannah Burns and Haughmond Midnite at Last

Class 3

Prelim 1 Sponsored by Murray Farmcare

Juniors

1st Beth McDonald and Miami Rhu

2nd Molly McCubbin and Fizz

3rd Finn McMiken and Welshie

4thFinn McMiken and Charlie

5th Isla Forsyth and Maverick

6th Zoe McConnell and Venus

7th Carolyn Fisher and Seaton

Seniors

1st Katie McDonald and Ellie

2nd Kerrin Forsyth and Shy

3rd Hannah Burns and Jazz

4th Mollie Miller Smith and Casper

Class 4 Novice 24 Sponored by Tarff Valley

Juniors

1st Finn McMiken and Welshie

Seniors

1st Sylvia Ackers and Sydney 2000

2nd Jean Tidswell and Star

3rd Kerrin Forsyth and Shy

4th Mollie Miller Smith and Casper

Class 5

Elementry 44 Sponored by Denjie Horse Feeds

Seniors

1st Jean Tidswell and Star

2nd Sylvia Ackers and Sydney 2000