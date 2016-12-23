Fantastic medal haul for high school swimming team

High school swimmers in Newton Stewart have been congratulated for this year’s achievements in the sport.

A number of Douglas-Ewart High School pupils participated in the Scottish Schools’ swimming event held at the Merrick Leisure Centre in November.

Some great performances from the team resulted in a fantastic haul of medals.

Adam Moffat met the Scottish School Qualifying time for 100m Freestyle.

The sch0ol also said well done to the following team members: Lois Campion, Mia Gurling, Adam Moffat, Emma Jolly, Jacob Beaddie, Kirsty Cannon, Findlay Sloan, Bronagh Beattie, Rachel Campion, Chelsea McWilliam, Cara Sloan, Callum Beaddie, Ellie Stanley, David Campion, Ellie McClymont, Wilson Sloan, Stephen McCormick

A statement from the school said: “The pupils’ conduct while attending the event was a credit to themselves and to the school.

“They supported their fellow swimmers superbly and gave their all in their chosen events.

“Congratulations to all the swimmers (medal winners and non-medal winners) who took part.

“We need you all in the team so keep up the good work.”