Exciting time for Dumfries Y gymnastics club members with move to new premises

It is a very exciting time for the rapidly developing Dumfries Y gymnastics club.

After almost 40 years of training at hired venues the club moved into its own premises in Dumfries last week.

The club has grown rapidly within the last year and now has 50 members in its Competitive and Development squads as well as gymnasts in Recreational, Fun4Baby, Pre-School classes with an adult’s class being launched next week.

They won Nithsdale Active Schools and Community Sport “Club of the Year 2017” award last week and one of the coaches, Steven McKinnell, won the “Volunteer of the Year 2017” award in Annandale and Eskdale Active Schools and Community Sport Awards.

Steven has been shortlisted in the Volunteer of the Year Award for the Scottish Gymnastics Awards 2017 which will take place on 11th November at the Hilton Hotel in Edinburgh.

The project has been approved in the Aviva Community Fund and the club are currently sitting 5th out of 740 projects. They need to be in the top 8 to be in with the chance of winning £25,000 for equipment for its new premises (voting closes on 21st Nov) and are currently one of the projects in the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.