Eighth Stranraer club horse show to benefit Happy Hooves riding group

The eighth annual Stranraer & District Riding Club Charity Horse Show was marred by rain but the showing classes went ahead and most enjoyed the day.

Competitors came from all over Wigtownshire and from as far afield as Dumfries to support the Club’s fundraising efforts for Stranraer Happy Hooves Riding for the Disabled Group and the Club.

Judge Jane Campbell from Creetown had a busy day judging the Show Ponies, Show Hunter Ponies and Mountain and Moorland classes. Mrs Campbell chose lead rein and show pony classes winner Lochar Love in the Mist ridden by Charlotte Wilson as her champion with Vallum Petrushka led by Angela McConnell as Reserve.

Judge Robert Robertson from Ayr judged the veterans, coloureds riding horses and hunters selecting cob and coloured classes winner Bob shown by Leonnie Laing as his champion with Baron Bay ridden by Julie Pedley as his reserve.

The two judges joined forces to judge the Overall Best Turned Out and Supreme Championship.

The Overall Best Turned Out Trophy was awarded to Marvellous Molly Moonlight and Phoebe Gaw.

The Supreme Championship sash and Dr John Calvert Trophy was won by Lochar Love in the Mist ridden by Charlotte Wilson with Vallum Petrushka led by Angela McConnell as Reserve Supreme.

The showjumping and pet show have been scheduled to run on 24th September. Grateful thanks to all the judges, stewards and helpers who gave their time to allow the day to run.

Special thanks to Christa, Marie, Gill, Angela, Sue and Daniel.

RING 1 Judge: Mr R Robertson, Ayr

Class 2 - Cob in Hand - any age, breed or type

1st Bob - Leonnie Laing; 2nd Déjà Vu - Katie Pettingale.

Class 4A - Coloured In Hand - Native type (traditional un-plaited)

1st Bob - Leonnie Laing; 2nd Déjà Vu - Katie Pettingale; 3rd Gavin - Abbie McGhie.

Class 4B - Coloured In Hand - NON Native type (plaited)

1st Celtic Enchantment - Paige Ferrie.

Class 5 - Cob - to be shown ridden.

1st Laddie - Leonnie Laing; 2nd Celtic Charm - Clair Hinds.

SINGLETONS SHATTON SOPHIE MEMORIAL TROPHY for best cob presented to Bob - Leonnie Laing.

Class 6 - Veteran (16 years and over) - to be shown ridden.

1st Marvellous Molly Moonlight and Phoebe Gaw.

Class 7A - Coloured Ridden - Native type (traditional un-plaited).

1st Celtic Charm - Clair Hinds.

Class 7A - Coloured Ridden - NON Native type (plaited).

1st Celtic Enchantment - Paige Ferrie; 2nd Penstock Tiddleypeeps - Breagh Kirkpatrick.

ZEBADEE TROPHY for Best Coloured Horse/Pony presented to Bob - Leonnie Laing.

Class 8 - RIDING HORSE, mare or gelding, 4 years old and over, exceeding 148 cm. To be shown ridden.

1st Baron Bay - Julie Pedley; 2nd Celtic Enchantment - Paige Ferrie.

Class 10 - HUNTER, mare or gelding, 4 years old and over, exceeding 158 cm. To be shown ridden.

1st Baron Bay - Julie Pedley; 2nd Greystone Flight - Amy Alexander.

Ring 1 CHAMPIONSHIP - CO-OPERATIVE TROPHY donated by the Torbet Family presented to Bob and Leonnie Laing. Reserve Championship awarded to Baron Bay and Julie Pedley.

RING 2 Judge: Mrs J Campbell, Newton Stewart

Class 11 - Novice Pony 148 cm (14.2 hh) and under to be shown ridden.

1st Cefyn Kracker - Auryn Kirkpatrick; 2nd Considerate Done - Chloe McAdam; 3rd Manorview Toy Soldier - Zoe McConnell.

Class 13A - Mountain & Moorland Small Breeds IN HAND - any age. (Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland, Welsh A and B).

1st Vallum Petrushka - Angela McConnell.

Class 13B - Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds IN HAND - any age. (Connemara, Dales, Fells, Highland, New Forest, Welsh C and D.)

1st Aiden D J - Helen McMiken; 2nd Considerate Done - Chloe McAdam; 3rd Maisie of Stevenson Hall - Debbie Wilson; 4th Tommy - Madison Laing.

Class 14 - Lead Rein Pony - mare or gelding, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 128 cm (12.2 hh). Rider 10 years and under. Snaffle bridle. Lead rein to be attached to the noseband only.

1st Lochar Love in the Mist - Charlotte Wilson; 2nd Elvet Abigail - Sara McConnell; 3rd Guy Wood Maximillian - Noah Gaw; 4th Penstock Tiddleypeeps - Breagh Kirkpatrick; 5th Pantymel Tim - Cara Jamieson; 6th Thistledown Chloe - Isla Kirkpatrick.

Class 15 - First Ridden Pony

1st Heather - Megan McIlwraith; 2nd Cusop Paris - Erin Jamieson; 3rd Manorview Toy Soldier - Zoe McConnell.

Class 16A - Mountain & Moorland Small Breeds RIDDEN.

1st Cusop Paris - Erin Jamieson; 2nd Guy Wood Maximillian - Noah Gaw; 3rd Vallum Petrushka - Sara McConnell; 4th Pantymel Tim - Cara Jamieson.

Class 16B - Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds RIDDEN.

1st Cefyn Kracker - Auryn Kirkpatrick; 2nd Maisie of Stevenson Hall - Debbie Wilson; 3rd Tommy - Madison Laing; 4th Considerate Done - Chloe McAdam.

TERREGLES STUD TROPHY for Best Shetland (Standard or Miniature) presented to Vallum Petrushka and Angela McConnell.

Class 17 - Show Pony - mare or gelding, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 148 cm (14.2hh). Rider 16 years and under.

1st Lochar Love in the Mist - Charlotte Wilson.

Class 18 - Ridden Show Hunter Pony - mare or gelding, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 133 cm (13 hh). Rider 16 years and under.

1st Mr Pride - Charlotte Gaw.

Class 19 - Ridden Show Hunter Pony - mare or gelding, 4 years old and over, not exceeding 153 cm (15 hh). Rider 19 years and under.

2nd Miami Hourglass - Eilidh Fisher.

EMMA McMIKEN TROPHY FOR BEST SHOW AND SHOW HUNTER PONY from winners of 14, 15, 17, 18 & 19 presented to Lochar Love in the Mist - Charlotte Wilson.

Ring 2 CHAMPIONSHIP - BILL WHITEHALL TROPHY presented to Lochar Love in the Mist - Charlotte Wilson. Reserve Champion - Vallum Petrushka - Angela McConnell.

CKHDT TROPHY FOR BEST TURNED OUT presented to Marvellous Molly Moonlight and Phoebe Gaw.

SUPREME CHAMPION: Lochar Love in the Mist - Charlotte Wilson; Reserve Supreme - Vallum Petrushka - Angela McConnell.