Dressage only competition for riding club

Stranraer & District Riding Club held their second dressage only competition in dry weather.

The first three tests were in the short arena followed by the final two tests in the long arena which proved more of a challenge for some than others to remember where all the letters were located.

Debs and April.

Entries were down due to some members attending other competitions. Judge Sheila McKechnie from Ayrshire appreciated the well ridden tests.

Thanks to Debs and Mhairi for building and dismantling arena, Debs and Christa for writing and to Louise, Kate, Ali and Marie for assistance.

Intro A

1st Ali Yellowlees and Minnow (66.52%); 2nd Nikki McKie and Autumn (65.65%); 3rd Marie Horsell and Bliss (62.61%).

Prelim 2

1st Kate Griffiths and Gala Day (65.86%); 2nd Shirley Panter and Charlie (65.17%); 3rd = Nikki McKie and Autumn and Ali Yellowlees and Minnow; 5th Marie Horsell and Bliss (59.6%).

Prelim 14

1st Shirley Panter and Charlie (67.3%); 2nd Mhairi Ross and William Wallis (66.15%); 3rd Hannah Torbet and Princess (63.85%).

Prelim 17A

1st Debs Millington and April Moon (68.62%); 2nd Mhairi Ross and William Wallis (66.89%); 3rd Hannah Torbet & Princess (62.93%).

Novice 22

1st Debs Millington and April Moon (64.48%).