Draw made for Saturday’s Dalziel trophy competition

Kirkcudbright golf club ladies section
18 hole stableford:
Winner: Pamela Watson 40 pts(9)
Silver- 1st Amanda Houston 32 pts(13), 2nd Karen Shamash 31pts(18), 3rd Gillian Rowlinson 30pts(20)
Bronze- 1st Isobel Watson 23pts(27)
CSS 75 (33pts).
Kirkcudbright Golf Club
Dalziel Trophy
Saturday 9 September
07:30 - Graham McMillan (4c); Ian Black (5c); Stuart Maxwell (11c); Craig Rudd (6c)
07:45 - Colin Bannister (21c); David McQuat (24c); Malcolm Kirkwood (5c); Stuart Gourlay (5c)
08:00 - Alistair A McGowan (8c); Wilson Lochhead (14c); Michael Kirkham (13c); Michael Taylor (11c)
08:15 - Alastair P Millar (9c); Tom Hinchliff (11c); Paul McElroy (5c); Andrew McElroy (14c)
08:30 - Ian McCartney (16); Tommy Learmonth (10c); Kevin Morrison (2c); Chris Coupe (17c)
08:45 - Keith Munn (5c); Ian Learmonth (4c) John Houston (3c); Graham Campbell (15c)
09:00 - Alan R Milligan (3c); David McLachlan (11c); Robert Cook (19c); A Thomson (10c)
09:15 - Bill Gardner (13c); Duncan J Gordon (21c); Iain Proudfoot (7c); David L Picken (15c)
09:30 - Craig McMinn (19c); Eddie Carruthers (10c); Billy Campbell (17c)
09:45 - Brian McQuarrie (19c); Garry Morrison (13c)
10:00 - Stephen Eccles (4c); John S Thomson (3c); Robert Patterson, Snr (5c); Robert Patterson, Jnr (5c)
10:15 - Ian McConchie (13c); Billy McCartney (14c); Maurice Halliday (12c); William Roff (19c)
10:30 - Scott Campbell (4c); Ian Menzies (4c); Jamie Menzies (5c)
10:45 - Calum Ingram (12c) ;Craig Currie (17c) ;Robert Watson (5c); Peter Haynes (27c)
11:00 - Tony Muirhead (6c); Robert Semple (13c); David Fulton (6c); Scott Bendall (7c)
11:15 - Steve Richardson (11c); Jon Gibbs-Smith (8c)
11:30 - Raymond Weir (10c); Ian McJannet (9c); Darren Gourlay (11c); Stuart King (6c)
12:00 -Rodney Niven (8c); Robin Murray (13c); Stuart Brown (8c); Paul McColm (9c)
13:00 - Jim Jr Jamieson (8c); Lee Gourlay (14c)
