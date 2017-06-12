Draw made for Morton Cup

The draw for the Morton Cup to be held at Newton Stewart Golf Club has been made.

The competition will take place on Saturday 17th June 2017.

10.15. A. Smith (Stran) & S. Milven (Wig). 10.25. H. McQueen(KBT) & H. Hamilton(Stran). 10.35. E. Thomson (Wig)& F. McCall(County). 10.45. N. Simpson(Wig) & S. Moore (NS). 10.55. A.Joyce (County) & A. Blows(NS). 11.05. A. McQueen(NGal) & P.Cawthra(NS). 11.15. M. Kay (Cri) & M. McClymont(NGal). 11.25. J. Kirkland(County) & C. Gregg(KBT). 11.35. C. McIntosh(County) & H. Fox(NS). 11.45. C. McIntyre(NGal) & M. Campbell(NS). 11.55. A. Cloy(NS) & M. McLean(NS). 12.05. L. Allan(NS) & C.Smith(County). 12.15. K. McWilliam(County) & G. Rowlinson(KBT). 12.25.S. Gallagan(D&G) & G. Robson(County). 12.35. A. Kerr(D&G) & L. Kane(KBT). 12.45. M. Roberson(KBT) & J. Maitland(NS). 12.55. A. Hiddlestone(KBT) & N.Best(NS). 1.05. M. Locke(KBT) & G. Dewer(Dun).