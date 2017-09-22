Douglas is Dewar Cup winner at Kirkcudbright Gun Club

Kirkcudbright Gun Club held their Castle Douglas Guns & Tackle shoot on Sunday 17th September at Campbeltown Farm, Twynholm. which was the last shoot of the season.

16 shooters took part in the days events with the weather remaining dry throughout.

The Dewar Cup for Events 1 and 2 was won by Douglas Brown with a score of 75 X 75 after an exciting shoot off with Jackie Brown and Brian Carson who were both on the same score.

Douglas also won the Guns and Tackle Trophy for the full day with an excellent score of 148 X 150.

The Runner Up Trophy was won by Avon McKeand who was only one point behind on 147 X 150. Avon also collected the Veterans Trophy.

The Pool Trap was won by Davie McCulloch, second was Darren Owen, and third was Tommy Galashan.

Other Prizewinners were:-

Event 1

30 Pts- W.Little, D. Brown, J.D.Brown, B.Carson, S.Nichol.

29Pts- C.McKeand, A.McKeand, T. Galashan.

Event 2

45 Pts-D.W.Bell, A.McKeand, T. Galashan, D. Brown, J.D.Brown, B. Carson.

44 Pts- D. McCulloch, A. Gordon.

Event 3

74 Pts- D.McCulloch, S. Nichol

73 Pts- A McKeand, D. Brown.

72 Pts- A.Gordon, T.Galashan.

71 Pts- D. Owen.

69 Pts- J.D.Brown, A Carson.