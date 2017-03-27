Douglas Ewart power into semis

Douglas Ewart High School from Newton Stewart produced a stirring performance as they competed in the quarter-final of the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship at Scotstoun Stadium last week.

Represented superbly by each of their three teams, S1 (boys) and S2 (boys) and under 15s (girls), Douglas Ewart will now progress to the semi-final stage of the tournament, joining Shawlands Academy from Glasgow as well as Wallace High School and Balfron High School from Stirling.

Douglas Ewart boys with Ryan Wilson and Mark Bennett.

If successful in the semi-finals in April, the Dumfries and Galloway school will take part in the final, a curtain-raiser to the 1872 Cup Final on 6 May, the annual derby between Glasgow and Edinburgh and the oldest representative fixture in world rugby.

The champions of the tournament will get their hands on the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship trophy as well as winning new rugby kits for their school and a coaching session from the Glasgow Warriors stars.

Designed to promote active, healthy lifestyles amongst young people across Scotland, the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship, now in its second year is a fundamental part of ScottishPower’s three-year sponsorship of Glasgow Warriors and its commitment to supporting grassroots sport in Scotland.

Alastair Kellock, Scottish Rugby Ambassador said: “It’s been another fantastic day of rugby at Scotstoun and we’d like to say a massive congratulations to all four schools now through to the semi-final in April. Douglas Ewart have some excellent young players and they can be really proud of their efforts today and for making it through to the next round”.

Douglas Ewart winners with Ryan Wilson and Louise McMillan.

Keith Anderson, Chief Corporate Officer, ScottishPower said: “It’s been a fantastic few weeks of rugby and great to see so many of Scotland’s young people getting fit and active through sport. A big well done to all of the teams involved; we hope they enjoyed this exciting opportunity to play at the home of one of Europe’s premier clubs thanks to the Glasgow Warriors!”

Jamie Muir, head coach at Douglas Ewart said: “I’m really proud of all our players today, all their hard work in the build-up to the tournament has really paid off and they have represented the school brilliantly. We’re excited to come back to Scotstoun for the semi-final and I know the atmosphere around the school will be excellent.”