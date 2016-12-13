Douglas Ewart netball teams flying high in competitions

The Douglas Ewart high School netball teams have been flying high recently within both their respective regional and Scottish competitions.

Around 40 girls from S1-6 are currently playing weekly during extra-curricular sessions with a number practicing as part of the Galloway Netball Club on a Monday evening at the Merrick Leisure Centre.

The senior team with Fiona McIlrea from Creebridge Mill Pharmacy.

Due to the number of players involved and the success the school had last year, 2016 has seen the number of teams grow to four.

Last academic year, the senior team won the Dumfries and Galloway league and the Junior team finished runners up. As a result they have been entered into the Scottish league for the first time to test their skills at a higher level.

Recently trials were held for the regional squads which the school are proud to announce that 6 girls (junior team) and 3 girls (senior team) were successful which is a great representation from a school of its size.

The pupils and staff commitment and efforts have been recognised and rewarded by three local businesses who have made kind donations aiding the purchase of smart t-shirts for wearing before and after matches when representing the school.

Creebridge Mill Pharmacy, Imagination Beauty Therapy and Blackburns Hair Salon were proud to back the girls. Una Jolly from Imagination wished the teams the best of luck and success in their campaigns. “It’s a privilege to be asked to support them as they are such a dedicated group of girls and coaches,” said Una, “I look forward to seeing them bring home many trophies over the next few years.”

Senior girls GA Kezia Dale said she felt “extremely grateful to the sponsors for their support” and acknowledged the sense of pride wearing the school badge when turning out in their new kit.

Fiona McIlrea from Creebridge Mill Pharmacy added: “I have always enjoyed playing netball at primary school and university, but I didn’t have an opportunity at high school as it wasn’t available. So when I found out that the team were in need of funds for a strip, I was happy to be of assistance because I wanted to make sure these kids had this opportunity. I am delighted that there is a big focus on netball at primary school and high school level in Dumfries and Galloway.”

Scottish cup results to date: Seniors: DEHS 37 Kyle Academy 35; DEHS 31 Cumnock 32; DEHS 39 Belmont Academy 21 Juniors: DEHS 37 Ayr Acad 8; DEHS 17 Kyle Acad 33