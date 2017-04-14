Douglas Ewart look for place in Warriors cup final

Douglas Ewart High School from Newtown Stewart, Shawlands Academy from Glasgow, Wallace High School and Balfron High School from Stirling are the four schools set to make a return to Scotstoun Stadium this month to compete for a place in the final of the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship.

Following a spate of exciting heats during the quarter-finals in March, the four schools will be back at the home of the Glasgow Warriors on 25 April. Two teams will then take centre stage at the finale of the schools championship; a curtain-raiser to the 1872 Cup Final on 6 May at Scotstoun, the annual derby between Glasgow and Edinburgh and the oldest representative fixture in world rugby.

Al Kellock, Scottish Rugby Ambassador, said: “It’s been a brilliant few weeks of rugby and we’re genuinely impressed by the skills all of the teams have brought to the pitch. All of the teams going into the semi-final stages have shown real determination so it’s set to be a great showdown. Every school that has taken part can be really proud of themselves and whether progressing through or not, we hope to see them back next year.”

Keith Anderson, Chief Corporate Officer at ScottishPower, added: “The ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship is fantastic opportunity for schools teams to show what they’re made of and get the chance to play at the home of Europe’s premier club. We hope that everyone involved has been inspired to continue playing rugby and wish our semi-finalists the best of luck for 26 April.”

The champions of the tournament will get their hands on the ScottishPower Warriors Rugby Championship trophy as well as winning new rugby kits for their school and a coaching session from the Glasgow Warriors stars. The competition is a fundamental part of ScottishPower’s three-year sponsorship of Glasgow Warriors and its commitment to supporting grassroots sport in Scotland.