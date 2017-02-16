Competitions coming fast and furious for young swimmers - but they just keep on winning

The competions are continuing to come in fast and furious for Dumfries Amateur Swimming Club.

The weekend of February 4-5 was the West District Long Course Round 2, a regional meet and difficult to actually make times to enter.

Some of the swimmers at the West District Round 2 meet.

DASC had 21 swimmers make times and coach Anthony Ryan said they all swam very well with, their application to detail was executed well and the swimmers ‘now know what they need to do in forthcoming events’.

Cameron Gordon (13) got one gold, Lexi Anderson (11) and Alex Scott (11) both took three Silvers, Gemma McLeod (16) got two Bronze, Niamh Green (13) got one Silver, Cameron Allison (14) got one Silver, Bryce Procter (14) got two Bronze and Liam Eccleston (15) got one Bronze.

Recently 28 swimmers from the club attended the junior and middle age group meet, Jags and Mags, in Grangemouth for a weekend of swimming. There were plenty of medals won, nine Gold, seven Silver and three Bronze. The swimmers also obtained a collection of personal best times and there were even a few Scottish National Age Group times for the forthcoming event in April. Dumfries came out third overall and Ava Simpson (14) got the top girl award.