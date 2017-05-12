Competitions at Newton Stewart and Stranraer

The draw for the Margaret Baird Quaich to be held at Newton Stewart Golf Club on Saturday 13th May 2017.

10.00. M. Morton & L. McMeeken.(StM) & M. McLean & H. Fox(NS). 10.15. I. McLelland & A. Cloy(NS). & V. Sutton & A. Robison(D&G). .10.30. J. Kirkland & A. Joyce(WCo) & S. Galligan & A. Kerr(D&G). 10.45. A. Blows & J. Maitland(NS). & I. Shuttleworth & S. Irving(Dalb).

11.00. S. McGinn & S. Milven(W&B). & L.Dodds & H. McQeen(KBT). 11.15. S. McHattie &K. Gillespie(Dal.& NGal). & L. Allan & V. Marshall(NS & WCo). 11.30. F. McCall & S. Tipton(WCo). & M. McClymont & A. McQueen(NGal). 11.45. N. Best & V. Hoe(NS). &A. Hiddleson &C. Ironmonger(KBT). 12.00. M. Kay & L. Piddlinston. & P. Magill &P. Cawthra(NS). 12.15. M. Hall &A. McCaig(Dun). & C. Strain & S. Bell(W&B). 12.30. P. Watson &A. Houston(KBT) &G. Dewar & A. Murrey(Dun). 12.45. J. Anderson & A. Gardner(Dun) & K. McWilliam & C. McIntosh(W.Co). 1.00. E. Gerrard & Y. Miller(Dun). & G. Rowlinson & S. Kirk(KBT).

The Border Cars Ladies Open Tri-am in aid of Alzheimer Scotland will be played over Stranraer Golf Course on Sunday 14th May 2017.

The draw is as follows: 10.50 E McLellan, L Maiden, J Wilson; 11.00 P McKinstry, V Neil, L Caldwell; 11.10 M Rae, E Wilson, M McGhie; 11.20 C McIntosh, C Smith, A Hardie; 11.30 I Ross, J Brennan, D Brotherton; 11.40 A Joyce, R Craig, J Kirkland; 11.50 H Hamilton, A Smith, M Wilson; 12.00 A Johnstone, S McWhirter, AN Other;

12.10 M Marshall, A Graham, J Martin; 12.20 I Forrest, N Lammie, S Greenhorn; 12.30 F McCall, S Tipton, V Marshall; 12.40 A Macdonald, A Cairns, C Burrett; 12.50 K Wright, J Wright, J Hart; 13.00 K McWilliam, G Robson, C Brown; 13.10 A Wilson, G Dewar, E Gerrard; 13.20 M Hall, A McCaig, E Jamieson; 13.30 B Niven, J Edmunds, J Maitland.

Kirkcudbright Golf Club Ladies Section Ladies Texas Scramble Kirkcudbright Cressett Trophy 14th May

Tee times: 9.45am M Locke and team, 10.00 L Piddington and team, 10.15 V McClean and team, 10.30 S King and team, 10.45 G Kelly and team, 11.00 M Halliday and team, 11.15 C McIntyre and team, 11.30 C Dodds and team, 11.45 L Colquhoun and team,

12.00 W Clark and team, 12.15 L Aitkin and team, 12.30 Susan’s Stars, 12.45 M Copp and team, 13.00 S Galligan and team, 13.15 E Dodds and team, 13.30 S Semple and team, 13.45 S Wallace and team, 14.00 M McClymont and team, 14.15 H Campbell and team, 14.30 Angies Angels, 14.45 A Houston and team, 15.00 L Kane and team.

St Medan Golf Club; Draw for the PIRSAC Texas Scramble to be played on Saturday, May 13:

0800- R Shaw + 2; 0815- S Hughes jnr + 2; 0830 – W McCulloch + 2; 0845 – C McCuthcheon + 2; 0900 – S Whannel + 2; 0915 – J Bell + 2; 0930 – N Whyte + 2; 0945 – G Coulter + 2; 1000 – J Barrowman + 2; 1015 – C Tallons + 2; 1230 - D McLelland + 2; 1245 – G Galloway + 2; 1315 – L Ker + 2; 1330 – K Pomfret + 2; Late Entries to 07919 367 744.