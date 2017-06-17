Club’s annual working hunter show is another great success at Stranraer

Stranraer & District Riding Club’s annual Working Hunter Show was another successful event.

The weather stayed mainly dry although a very heavy shower mid-afternoon gave everyone a thorough soaking before brightening up again for the final classes of the day.

Entries were up in many classes although the larger height classes did not attract the usual number of competitors.

The Working Hunter classes were judged by Willie Goldie and Jennifer Garland from Ayr who were delighted with the quality of horses and ponies forward. They remarked on how well turned out everyone was and complimented Charlotte Armstrong on her working hunter course, which was compared to one that could be seen at the Royal Highland Show.

Mr Goldie and Ms Garland selected Eilidh Fisher and Miami Hourglass as their Working Hunter Champion with Charlotte Gaw and Mr Pryde as Reserve. Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion were given a Special Judges Award.

Show classes took place in the afternoon, ably judged by Mrs Katie Anderson from Castle Douglas. Katie selected Julie Pedley and Gillian’s McGlashan’s Blackadder Princess as her Champion with Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion as Reserve.

The Supreme Champion sash was awarded to Julie Pedley and Blackadder Princess with Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion awarded the Reserve Supreme. Charlotte Gaw and Mr Pryde received a Special Judge’s Award.

Thanks are due to all who helped to set up and on the day - Charlotte Armstrong; Sheila McConnell, Sam Townley-Malyon and Madison Laing for building the course; Gael Gaw for course building on the day; Stewards Christa Makinson; Marie Horsell and Midge Midgley; Sheena McIntyre; Sam Townley-Malyon; Erin Thompson; Steff Singleton; Alisdair Gaw and everyone who helped in any way.

Results Class 1A – Lead Rein 1st Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion. Class 1B – Junior Starter Stakes Working Hunter 1st Charlotte Gaw and Mr Pryde 2nd Phoebe Gaw and Marvellous Molly Moonlight 3rd Libby Kay and Lacy Oliver 4th Megan McIlwraith and Heather; Class 1B – Senior Starter Stakes Working Hunter 1st Liz Foulds and The Quiet Boy 2nd Iona McFarlane and Tamaron Dakota; Class 2 – Junior Beginner Working Hunter – 60 cm. 1st Gemma Caygill and Miami Georgina 2nd Hannah Torbet and Princess 3rd Jenni Brooke and Tinkers Girl 4th Madison Laing and Tommy 5th Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot 6th Leonnie Laing and Malky 7th Emily Kay and SBS Scribbler

Class 3 – Senior Beginner Working Hunter – 60 cm. 1st Alasdair Scott and Grey Mint Lady 2nd Heather Scott and Moyasta Rivie Class 4 – Junior Novice Working Hunter – 75 cm. 1st Eilidh Fisher and Miami Hourglass

2nd Emily Kay and SBS Scribbler 3rd Gemma Caygill and Miami Georgina 4th Leonnie Laing and Malky

5th Lucy Gaw and Miami Hotshot Class 5 – Senior Novice Working Hunter – 75 cm. 1st Heather Scott and Moyasta Rivie 2nd Julie Pedley and Black Adder Princess Class 6 – Junior Intermediate Working Hunter – 90 cm. 1st Eilidh Fisher and Miami Hourglass Class 7 – Senior Intermediate Working Hunter – 90 cm. 1st Lorna Wilson and Silvana 2nd Emily Singleton and Greenacres Lordanzo 3rd Mollie Miller-Smith an El Divo Class 8 – Junior Small Open Working Hunter – 1m. 1st Izzy Miller-Smith and Emma-Lee. Class 9 – The Courier / BHS Scotland Riding Club Working Hunter Series – 1m. 1st Emily Singleton and Greenacres Lordanzo 2nd Lorna Wilson and Silvana Class 10 – Junior Open Working Hunter 1st Izzy Miller-Smith and Emma-Lee. Champion WH – Eilidh Fisher and Miami Hourglass Reserve Champion WH – Charlotte Gaw and Mr Pryde Judges Special Award – Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion SHOW CLASSES Class 13 – Mountain and Moorland – In Hand – Small Breeds 1st Libby Kay and Lacy Oliver 2nd Zoe McConnell and Vallum Petrushka (Best Turned Out winner) Class 13 – Mountain and Moorland – In Hand – Large Breeds 1st Iona McFarlane and Tamaron Dakota 2nd Debbie Wilson and Maisie of Stevenson Hall 3rd Leonnie Laing and Laddie 4th Lorna Hannah and Owl’s End Kylie Class 14 – Coloured In Hand 1st Lehla Partington and Twenty Four Karat Magic 2nd Judith Copeland and Longfield Oyster 3rd Liz McLaughline-Brownlie and Torhouse Dusk 4th Zoe McConnell and Venus 5th Emily Kay and SBS Scribbler 6th Nicole Cockburn and Marley 7th Katie Forrest and Pipar Best Turned Out – Sara McGhie and Dream Class 16 – Mountain and Moorland – Ridden – Small Breeds 1st Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion 2nd Sara McConnell and Vallum Petrushka 3rd Libby Kay and Lacy Oliver Class 16 – Mountain and Moorland – Ridden – Large Breeds 1st Julie Pedley and Owl’s End Kylie 2nd Leonnie Laing and Laddie 3rd Iona McFarlane and Tamaron Dakota Class 16A – Best Mountain and Moorland Pair 1st Sara McConnell and Vallum Petrushka and Iona McFarlane and Tamaron Dakota. Class 17 – Coloured Ridden 1st Zoe McConnell and Delila Bay 2nd Lehla Partington and Twenty Four Karat Magic 3rd Gemma Caygill and Miami Georgina (Best Turned Out winner) 4th Sara McGhie and Dream 5th Sara McConnell and Venus 6th Leonnie Laing and Bob Class 17A – Best Coloured Pair 1st Zoe McConnell and Delila Bay and Lehla Partington and Twenty Four Karat Magic Class 18 – Ridden Veteran 1st Zoe McConnell and Delila Bay (Best Turned Out winner) 2nd Phoebe Gaw and Mavellous Molly Moonlight Class 19 – Pony Club Pony 1st Charlotte Gaw and Mr Pryde 2nd Hannah Torbet and Princess (Best Turned Out Winner) 3rd Sara McConnell and Venus Class 20 – Riding Club Horse 1st Julie Pedley and Gill McGlashan’s Black Adder Princess Showing Champion – Julie Pedley and Gill McGlashan’s Black Adder Princess Reserve Champion – Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion Supreme Champion – Julie Pedley and Gill McGlashan’s Black Adder Princess Reserve Supreme – Noah Gaw and Guywood Maximillion Judge’s Special Award – Charlotte Gaw and Mr Pryde