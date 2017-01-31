Castle Douglas under 16 team win exciting Galloway rugby conference final

The U16 Regional Rugby conference final was played between Castle Douglas High school and Dumfries School at Dumfries High School.

In an exciting game, both teams’ defences were tight throughout the game, but a number of impressive and quick line breaks from the Castle Douglas team gave them the momentum to win 30-5.

Determination and talent were on display in what was described by players as “the toughest game by far this season”.

Lewis Houston (Dumfries High) and Joseph Strain (Castle Douglas High) were two players who showed strong technique and game knowledge throughout. Joseph Strain has recently been selected for the Scotland U16 training squad, which has strengthened his knowledge of the game and individual skills, which he put to good use. The final was played after the most successful regional rugby conference to date, with more teams entered and playing.

The drive for rugby in secondary schools has grown so much that the league has had to be separated into an East and West league with the top teams in each coming together in one final. This is also the caste at S1, U14 and U16 age groups.