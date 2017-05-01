Bowling season starts at Whithorn

Search

Whithorn Bowling Club President Andrew Lyons delivers the first jack of the season

The first jack of the season was delivered to mark the opening of the green at Whithorn.

Whithorn Bowling Club President Andrew Lyons did the honours this year.

Members and visitors then went on to enjoy a fundraising race night.