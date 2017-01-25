Badminton medal success for Douglas Ewart students

Dumfries & Galloway Schools Badminton Association hosted its Regional Badminton Tournament 2017 at Lockerbie Academy on Saturday 21 January.

More than 100 pupils from 10 secondary schools across Dumfries and Galloway attended the event.

Craig Marscheider, regional organiser for Dumfries and Galloway Schools Badminton Association, said: “It was a fantastic day of top quality badminton. Thanks are due to all who came along to support the event especially the participants, their families and supporters. Congratulations to all of the medal winners.”

The medallists included: Under 14 Girls singles – Gold medal: N McCarthy (Douglas Ewart) Under 19; Girls singles – Gold medal: J Craig (Douglas Ewart) Under 14; Girls singles – Silver medal: V Ho (Douglas Ewart) Under 16 Boys doubles – Silver medals: L McCarthy/H Brown (Douglas Ewart) Under 16 Girls doubles – Silver medals: N McCarthy/V Ho (Douglas Ewart) Under 16 Mixed doubles – Silver medals: N McCarthy/L McCarthy (Douglas Ewart) Under 16 Boys singles – Bronze medal: A Lord (Dalbeattie) & L McCarthy (Douglas Ewart) Under 19 Girls doubles – Bronze medals: J Craig/C Stewart (Douglas Ewart) & M Paisley/R Burton (Langholm)

Councillor Jeff Leaver said: “Events such as this make it fun for young people to be active. Well done and thank you to all involved.”