Ayr Roads’ Beth stuns the field in Moniaive spring road race

The Moniaive Wild Hills Road Race was the place to be on Saturday, where Ayr Roads members joined other clubs from throughout Scotland in this popular spring road race.

Promoted by Dumfries Cycling Club and run under TLI rules, as an Australian Pursuit Race, the event features all categories, with the ‘scratch’ group in pursuit.

All being well, all groups should come together by the final lap for the onset of a sprint finish. The APR races are crowd pullers and thoroughly enjoyed by riders and spectators alike. Ayr Roads Team members featured in the prize list, and were the best placed Ayrshire Team but the day was undoubtedly Beth Macrae’s!

Young Beth enjoyed a ninth place last week at the Stirling Criterium, but on Saturday she excelled by taking on seasoned campaigners on this hard circuit of 35 miles. Starting at Moniaive, riders faced a five mile climb from the start, before the long descent into Carsphairn. The hardest section of the race is undoubtedly the lumpy road from St. John’s Town of Dalry to Moniaive, which again features a six mile climb. Here, Beth held the wheels of the one of the fast groups. Accompanied by fellow club mate, Alex McAllister, the young lady could not be shaken off, much to the surprise of her male opponents. Her tactics paid off and she was in the right place at the right time. Beth took the Lady’s prize and finished in 14th position out of a field of 84. Alex McAllister put his Majorcan miles to good use by taking first prize in his category, followed by John Gemmell who took second in the same category. Alex and John finished 13th and 17th respectively. Martin Lindsay also did well for his first APR. All in all a good outing for the Roads club.

The overall winner of the event was Ian Archibald of Johnstone Wheelers, who happens to be the father of Katie Archibald, Olympic and World Champion. By far the best ride of the day was that of David Griffiths of Pro Vision Clothing, who finished second, having gone through the field.

By popular demand, the Roads club opened their evening 10 League Championship series two weeks earlier last Thursday night.

In a cold, overcast night, with a westerly breeze twelve club members took part in the first evening 10 of the new season.

The winner was Ed Clifton with a fine time of 22 minutes 43 seconds.

Only four seconds separated the next three riders, with Alastair McGibbon narrowly beating Calum Mcdonald into second place with a 22:50 ride. Calum was third in a time of 22:51 and Michael Curran fourth with a 22:54.

Undoubtedly, with nothing between these four the evening 10 series could be an interesting one this season.

Another fine ride was that of Mark Warters, in his first ever Time Trial. Mark returned a time of

24:25. and in fifth place.

Other times were:

Tom G. Hill 24:41

Duncan McArthur 24:45

Craig Allison 24:46

Scott Knox 24:54

Toni McIntosh 24:58

John Gemmell 26:27

Iain Fisher 27:48

Two club runs last week, took the mid week group to Largs via Dalry and the Hayley Brae, before returning via West Kilbride. Sunday saw a larger group take in the Mauchline, Catrine and Sorn circuit, recording sixty and fifty miles.